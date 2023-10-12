Brownell updates team health, including guard injured in car accident

CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Clemson guard Josh Beadle injured in car accident
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Oct 12 18:31

Clemson basketball head coach Brad Brownell opened up a portion of his team's practice to the media on Thursday and previewed the upcoming season with a few health updates on players, including sophomore guard Josh Beadle.

“Some people know Josh Beadle unfortunately, was in a car accident last week, and you know it’s lucky that it wasn’t worse than it was," Brownell said. "But he did suffer a broken nose and a concussion. And so, he will probably be out a couple more weeks. He needs to have surgery next week, so that’s a little bit of a setback."

Brownell also said that grad transfer guard Jack Clark is still not ready to practice with his abdomen injury.

“Jack Clark is going to start moving closer towards practice; he still has not been able to get healthy with his second surgery,” Brownell said.

On a more positive note, Brownell shared that Alex Hemenway is "close to 90 percent" with his health.

Big man Ian Schieffelin told the media has been a full-go since September from his broken shooting hand.

