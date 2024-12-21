CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Clemson improved to 2-0 in ACC play (Clemson photo).
Clemson cruises past Wake Forest to stay unbeaten in ACC play
2024 Dec 21

Clemson's CFP watch party in Littlejohn wasn't the only big event on the hardwood.

It was also a return to form to the Tigers winning ways.

Jake Heidbreder might've been on the receiving end of a few blows to the head, but the Air Force transfer had the last laugh.

His 15 points and nearly perfect shooting day gave Clemson its tenth win on the season, taking down Wake Forest 73-62.

After two games where the Tigers faced overtime against Memphis and South Carolina, the Tigers took care of business in four quarters, creating a comfortable cushion in the second half.

While Heidbreder continues to ascend within this Clemson rotation, Chase Hunter's consistency remains an important headline. Hunter dropped 16 for the Tigers Saturday afternoon, dropping four three-pointers on six attempts.

Memphis and South Carolina found ways to hurt this Tiger defense beyond the arc, flashing a potential area of concern for this group.

A combination of missed looks and better on-ball defense stifled Wake Forest from deep, with the Demon Deacons only converting two shots from deep on 12 attempts.

Four of the five Clemson starters recorded double digits, providing another version of a balanced attack in conference play.

The Tigers led by as much as 20, staying unbeaten in ACC play.

Clemson will have a lengthy break from the court, with its next matchup on New Year's Day against Stanford at 4:00 p.m. on the ACC Network.


