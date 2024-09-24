CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Chase Hunter is back to lead the Clemson lineup.
Clemson 2024-25 men's basketball schedule released
by - 2024 Sep 24 20:18

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference released its league-wide schedule Tuesday. Clemson’s home slate is highlighted by four teams that qualified for the NCAA Tournament. Season tickets are still available by calling 1-800-CLEMSON or by visiting ClemsonTigers.com.

Clemson previously announced its non-conference schedule, and the full 2024-25 slate can be viewed in its entirety here.

The 20-game schedule for 2024-25 features:

Two games (home and away) versus each of the school’s two current partners (Cal/SMU/Stanford will be partners with each other).

One repeat opponent (home and away).

The remaining 14 conference games consist of seven home-only opponents and seven away-only opponents.

As announced earlier this month, the top 15 teams in the final league standings will play in the 2025 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, played March 11-15 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

During the first semester portion of league games, Clemson opens on the road at Miami (Fla.) and hosts Wake Forest in its ACC home opener to round out the calendar year.

2024-25 ACC Men’s Basketball Schedule

DATE OPPONENT TIME TV

Dec. 7 @ Miami (Fla.) 12 p.m. ESPN2

Dec. 21 Wake Forest 2:30 p.m. ESPN

Jan. 1 Stanford TBD ACCN

Jan. 4 California TBD ESPNU

Jan. 8 @ Louisville 7 p.m. ESPN2/U

Jan. 11 Florida State 2 p.m. ACCN

Jan. 14 @ Georgia Tech 9 p.m. ACCN

Jan. 18 @ Pittsburgh 12 p.m. The CW

Jan. 22 Syracuse 7 p.m. ACCN

Jan. 25 @ Virginia Tech 5 p.m. ACCN

Feb. 1 @ NC State 1:30 p.m. The CW

Feb. 4 Georgia Tech 9 p.m. ACCN

Feb. 8 Duke TBD ESPN

Feb. 10 North Carolina 7 p.m. ESPN

Feb. 15 @ Florida State 12 p.m. The CW

Feb. 22 @ SMU 4 p.m. ACCN

Feb. 26 Notre Dame 7 p.m. ACCN

March 1 @ Virginia TBD ESPN/2/U

March 5 @ Boston College 7 p.m. ESPN2/U

March 8 Virginia Tech TBD ESPNU


