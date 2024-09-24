Clemson 2024-25 men's basketball schedule released

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference released its league-wide schedule Tuesday. Clemson’s home slate is highlighted by four teams that qualified for the NCAA Tournament. Season tickets are still available by calling 1-800-CLEMSON or by visiting ClemsonTigers.com. Clemson previously announced its non-conference schedule, and the full 2024-25 slate can be viewed in its entirety here. The 20-game schedule for 2024-25 features: Two games (home and away) versus each of the school’s two current partners (Cal/SMU/Stanford will be partners with each other). One repeat opponent (home and away). The remaining 14 conference games consist of seven home-only opponents and seven away-only opponents. As announced earlier this month, the top 15 teams in the final league standings will play in the 2025 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, played March 11-15 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. During the first semester portion of league games, Clemson opens on the road at Miami (Fla.) and hosts Wake Forest in its ACC home opener to round out the calendar year. 2024-25 ACC Men’s Basketball Schedule DATE OPPONENT TIME TV Dec. 7 @ Miami (Fla.) 12 p.m. ESPN2 Dec. 21 Wake Forest 2:30 p.m. ESPN Jan. 1 Stanford TBD ACCN Jan. 4 California TBD ESPNU Jan. 8 @ Louisville 7 p.m. ESPN2/U Jan. 11 Florida State 2 p.m. ACCN Jan. 14 @ Georgia Tech 9 p.m. ACCN Jan. 18 @ Pittsburgh 12 p.m. The CW Jan. 22 Syracuse 7 p.m. ACCN Jan. 25 @ Virginia Tech 5 p.m. ACCN Feb. 1 @ NC State 1:30 p.m. The CW Feb. 4 Georgia Tech 9 p.m. ACCN Feb. 8 Duke TBD ESPN Feb. 10 North Carolina 7 p.m. ESPN Feb. 15 @ Florida State 12 p.m. The CW Feb. 22 @ SMU 4 p.m. ACCN Feb. 26 Notre Dame 7 p.m. ACCN March 1 @ Virginia TBD ESPN/2/U March 5 @ Boston College 7 p.m. ESPN2/U March 8 Virginia Tech TBD ESPNU Our game time against Memphis on Saturday, Dec. 14 has been set for 11 a.m. on ESPN2! https://t.co/Iph33ZzShb — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) September 24, 2024 Our ACC opener on Dec. 7 at Miami will be at noon on ESPN2! https://t.co/9fyFk9LgEP — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) September 23, 2024