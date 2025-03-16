CBS analyst predicts Clemson in NCAA Tournament title game

sports_basketball
Tony Crumpton Tony Crumpton - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, March 16 2025

"Clemson Grit" could return strong in the upcoming NCAA Basketball Tournament.

CBS Sports analyst Clark Kellogg boldly predicted during Sunday's selection show that Clemson would advance to the national title game against Florida.

“Clemson is my dark horse," Kellogg said. "They are rugged and almost made it to the final four last year. I am taking Clemson in San Antonio against the Gators, and I am going with the Gators as my champ."

No. 5 seed Clemson will start their journey in the NCAA Tournament playing No. 12 seed McNeese State (27-6) on Thursday night in Providence, Rhode Island.

The Tigers open as a 7.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel.

This marks the Tigers' second consecutive NCAA tournament appearance and the fifth under Clemson head coach Brad Brownell.

