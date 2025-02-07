Brad Brownell included in potential candidates list for Indiana head coach job

The Indy Star released its first tier list of potential candidates for the Indiana head coaching job. Brad Brownell was included on a list of several candidates, all pitched as targets that the Hoosiers may have interest in once the season comes to a close. Alongside the Clemson head coach included options like Boston Celtics President Brad Stevens, Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl, and others. With the Tigers growing in national perception and Brownell's ties to the Midwest, his name certainly is one that would draw intrigue. Here's what the Star had to say about Brownell: An Indiana native, Brownell was a teammate of Calbert Cheaney at Evansville Harrison and enjoyed a successful playing career at DePauw before going into coaching. His Midwest ties run even deeper — Brownell has multiple stops in the region as an assistant and won 84 games in four years as head coach at Wright State — but his greatest success has come in the South. Across 15 seasons as head coach at Clemson, Brownell has won close to 300 games, with four NCAA tournament appearances. Brownell has enjoyed particular success of late, with winning conference records in each of the last three years and an Elite Eight run in 2024. Clemson has been among the ACC's best teams this winter. The resume doesn't explode off the page. In total, Brownell claims just seven NCAA tournament appearances across his first 22 years as a head coach. Before this season he'd never finished higher than tied for third in the ACC, and he's only taken a team to the second weekend of the tournament twice. But his recent success suggests that even at 56, Brownell has more room to grow in coaching, and if ties to the state are a factor, he brings that as well.

