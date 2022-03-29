Tiger bats power win at Winthrop, Lee reaches 500 career wins
by - 2022 Mar 29, Tue 21:12
A pair of multi-HR games put Clemson over the top (Clemson athletics photo).
A pair of multi-HR games put Clemson over the top (Clemson athletics photo).

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Blake Wright and Tyler Corbitt both hit multiple-run home runs to lead Clemson to a 9-3 victory over Winthrop at The Winthrop Ballpark on Tuesday night. The Tigers, who won the home-and-home season series 2-0, improved to 17-7, while the Eagles dropped to 6-17. It marked Clemson’s first game at Winthrop since 1993.

The win was Head Coach Monte Lee’s 500th career victory in his 14th season as a head coach.

In the second inning, Wright belted an opposite-field, two-run homer, his third of the year, then Benjamin Blackwell lofted a sacrifice fly later in the frame. Dillon Morton blasted a three-run homer in the fourth inning to tie the score 3-3.

Clemson responded with four runs in the fifth inning, capped by Corbitt’s three-run homer, his fourth of the year, then it added a run in the sixth inning on Cooper Ingle’s grounder. Max Wagner’s two-out single in the eighth inning added another run.

Tiger reliever Ty Olenchuk (2-0) earned the win by tossing 2.0 innings, allowing one hit, no runs and one walk with four strikeouts. Eagle reliever Nate Butcher (0-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded two runs in 2.0 innings pitched.

The Tigers return home to face No. 22 NC State in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.


Comment on this story
Print   
Tiger bats power win at Winthrop, Lee reaches 500 career wins
Tiger bats power win at Winthrop, Lee reaches 500 career wins
Hunter Renfrow makes 'way-too-early' ranking for top upcoming NFL free agents
Hunter Renfrow makes 'way-too-early' ranking for top upcoming NFL free agents
PHOTO GALLERY: 2022 Trevor Lawrence Football Camp
PHOTO GALLERY: 2022 Trevor Lawrence Football Camp
WATCH: Deshaun Watson on picking Browns, impression of organization and fans
WATCH: Deshaun Watson on picking Browns, impression of organization and fans
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest