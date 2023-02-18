Tigers score three in the eighth, freshman picks up big save for series win

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – It took a while for the Clemson bats to get going Saturday afternoon, but they came alive just in time to claim the series over Binghamton.

Clemson scored three times in the bottom of the eighth to come from behind and defeat Binghamton 3-2 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on a sun-splashed Saturday afternoon. The win gives the Tigers the series win over the Bearcats.

The series finale is set for noon on Sunday with Ryan Bryggman (BIN) facing off against Jay Dill (CU).

The Tigers stole three more bases, including two by Jack Crighton, to give them 14 in the two games. However, the Tigers were picked off twice. Benjamin Blackwell was the only Tiger with two hits, but Chad Fairey walked twice as Clemson walked eight times on the day.

The Tigers had chances to score early, but Blackwell was picked off between second and third in the second, Cam Cannarella was picked off the end the fourth, Blackwell was doubled off at second in the fifth, Blake Wright lined into a double play in the sixth after a great play by the left fielder, and Riley Bertram grounded out with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh.

Clemson starter Austin Gordon was fantastic, throwing 5 2/3 innings while giving up just one run. He struck out two and walked none. Jackson Lindley and Willie Weiss pitched around trouble late in the game.

Cooper Ingle walked to lead off the eighth, and Caden Grice looped a double into right-center. Wright flew out to center to score Ingle and tie the score at 1-1. Cannarella then doubled down the left-field line, scoring Grice with the go-ahead run to make it 2-1 for the first Clemson lead of the day.

Cannarella advanced to third on a fly out and then scored on a wild pitch to account for the third and final Clemson run.

Weiss, who came on in relief of Lindley with nobody out in the eighth, walked two with one out in the ninth to put the tying runs on base. Weiss was lifted for freshman lefty Tristan Smith, who hails from nearby Boiling Springs.

Smith gave up a run-scoring single that made it 3-2 with runners at first and second, but Smith struck out the next two hitters to pick up his first career save.