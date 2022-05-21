Tigers complete BC sweep, stay in hunt for NCAAs

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

CLEMSON - Clemson pitching completed a dominant weekend sweep against Boston College in a 5-0 win on Saturday.

In what was likely the final game at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this season, Clemson finished the regular season with nine consecutive home wins and victories in 12-of-13 down the stretch, where the Tigers (35-21, 13-16 ACC) worked to secure an ACC Baseball Championship berth and maintain a strong RPI for NCAA Tournament consideration (No. 30 going into Saturday’s action).

Freshman right-hander Billy Barlow continued a trend of strong starting pitching for the Tigers on the weekend.

He matched a career-best in innings pitched (6), allowing just one hit and only two baserunners total (hit batter the other) with four strikeouts before being pulled after 68 pitches.

Clemson’s starting staff allowed only three earned runs over 18 2/3 innings versus the Eagles.

Clemson broke through for a run in the third inning on a Will Taylor sacrifice fly, but the runs were hard to come by early in the afternoon.

During Barlow’s standout start, Clemson’s bats went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left seven runners on base.

His relief was afforded more help, however, with the Tigers’ second run coming by way of a bases-loaded walk drawn by Cooper Ingle. Blake Wright then gave Clemson its first hit with a runner in scoring position by beating out a throw from third base to make it 3-0 Tigers through seven innings.

That was all the Tiger bullpen needed and more, as they continued a stretch to 8 1/3 scoreless innings for Clemson relief pitching against BC.

Freshman catcher Reed Garris, who was pressed into action due to injury over the last week, launched his first career homer deep to left field for even more insurance in the eighth inning, scoring two Tigers.

Clemson, as a 12-seed in the 12-team field, now awaits their ACC Baseball Championship schedule for next week’s festivities at Truist Field in Charlotte. The Eagles (19-34, 5-25) saw their season come to a close on Saturday after finishing last in the conference.

3 ??, 3 ??



The Eagles go down in order with the help of this @Barlow10Billy strikeout!!



CC: @PitchingNinja



M1 || BOC 0, CU 0



?? https://t.co/dmt181Kz3p pic.twitter.com/H3HJayJSig — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) May 21, 2022

Frames through five in the regular season finale. ???? pic.twitter.com/enrKOsuaeO — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) May 21, 2022

Tigers extend the lead the WRIGHT way ??@BlakeWr86324186 hustles down the line to record an infield RBI single??



B7 || BOC 0, CU 3



?? https://t.co/dmt181Kz3p pic.twitter.com/NMmIAkhKAt — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) May 21, 2022

TOUCH EM ALL, @rgarris18 ??



Garris blasts his FIRST CAREER HOMER to extend the Tigers' lead to 5??



?? 357 ft

?? 98 mph



B8 || BOC 0, CU 5



?? https://t.co/dmt181Kz3p pic.twitter.com/QRPwRkBOFI — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) May 21, 2022