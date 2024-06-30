Rising prospect Dylan Harrison impresses Bakich, commits after Clemson visit

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

One baseball prospect is living out a plot twist to his California Dream. Dylan Harrison of Fontana (CA) Summit High announced his commitment to Clemson University on Friday. The 2025 right-handed pitcher/first baseman announced earlier this week that he was decommitting from Hawaii, opening the door for new possibilities. Playing travel ball in Atlanta, Harrison had the opportunity to land a significant impression with Erik Bakich. “I’m out in Atlanta right now for a massive baseball tournament,” Harrison said. “My coach invited (Bakich) to watch me pitch in one of the bigger games of the tournament, and they liked what they saw. They invited me out to the campus, and that’s how it all started.” When it came to his impression of Clemson, he was instantly blown away. Coming into his visit with a working background of Clemson’s history, Harrison left his trip more than impressed. “The campus is absolutely gorgeous,” Harrison said. “I love how the lake is right there on the campus and the way the buildings are. It is a lot different than California schools. I could definitely see myself spending multiple years of my life here playing baseball.” Harrison feels honored to play for a program steadily building steam under Bakich and is prepared to bring an edge. “My strengths are my competitive nature on the mound,” said Harrison. “I have an overall willingness to win. Something I want to work on is adding more strength as I get older. I just turned 17 the other day, so I have still have a lot of growth.” When it comes to Harrison’s arsenal as a pitcher, he can toss out a fastball, slider, curveball, and a change-up. He attributes his success in developing his change-up early on to his father, who played college baseball. “My father was a pitcher,” said Harrison. “He pitched in college and started to help me develop it as I started to get older. It is such an important pitch for the college and pro level.” Harrison associates the last week with positive chaos, balancing a new commitment with the work that comes with travel ball. Given the circumstances, he wouldn't trade it for the world. “It has been a lot of fun but hectic in a way,” said Harrison. “It has been a lot of baseball and many opportunities, but I’m happy with the decisions I’ve made.” Double header sweep now on the the Quarterfinals of the @USABChamps_AZ

WP 4.1 INN 3H 0R 7K

FB 89-92

SL 77-80

CV 74-77@CBABaseballUSA @Kzune24UH @USABaseball pic.twitter.com/GTVS8kf3Oa — Dylan Harrison (@DylanH2025) June 16, 2024 💣 2R HR in a big 10-0 win for CBA Marucci @CBABaseballUSA Day 4 at the #WWBA in Atlanta. @PG_Scouting @California_PG pic.twitter.com/DQGG0uKlSZ — Dylan Harrison (@DylanH2025) June 25, 2024 A high speed look at the FB-CB from '25 RHP Dylan Harrison (CA)... #WWBA @California_PG https://t.co/WHsHqNZytc pic.twitter.com/NE0Zk2vl9g — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) June 25, 2024 ‘25 RHP Dylan Harrison (CA) missing bats w/ FB to all quads, working 89-92 T93 & holding. Tall phys 6’5”/205, spinning 11-5 hook at 77-78. Flashed a straight CH in mid-80s. #GoBows commit #WWBA @California_PG pic.twitter.com/Na3YUhkBp3 — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) June 24, 2024 Honored to be selected, representing @SummitBaseball as a 1st Team All CIF recipient! 💯 https://t.co/Op5vl6cL1R — Dylan Harrison (@DylanH2025) June 8, 2024

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now