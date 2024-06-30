CLEMSON BASEBALL

Rising prospect Dylan Harrison impresses Bakich, commits after Clemson visit
Dylan Harrison is a 6-5 pitcher and first baseman who committed to Clemson after impressing Tiger coaches in Atlanta and making a visit to Clemson this week.

Rising prospect Dylan Harrison impresses Bakich, commits after Clemson visit
by - Correspondent - 2024 Jun 30 07:00

One baseball prospect is living out a plot twist to his California Dream.

Dylan Harrison of Fontana (CA) Summit High announced his commitment to Clemson University on Friday. The 2025 right-handed pitcher/first baseman announced earlier this week that he was decommitting from Hawaii, opening the door for new possibilities.

Playing travel ball in Atlanta, Harrison had the opportunity to land a significant impression with Erik Bakich.

“I’m out in Atlanta right now for a massive baseball tournament,” Harrison said. “My coach invited (Bakich) to watch me pitch in one of the bigger games of the tournament, and they liked what they saw. They invited me out to the campus, and that’s how it all started.”

When it came to his impression of Clemson, he was instantly blown away. Coming into his visit with a working background of Clemson’s history, Harrison left his trip more than impressed.

“The campus is absolutely gorgeous,” Harrison said. “I love how the lake is right there on the campus and the way the buildings are. It is a lot different than California schools. I could definitely see myself spending multiple years of my life here playing baseball.”

Harrison feels honored to play for a program steadily building steam under Bakich and is prepared to bring an edge.

“My strengths are my competitive nature on the mound,” said Harrison. “I have an overall willingness to win. Something I want to work on is adding more strength as I get older. I just turned 17 the other day, so I have still have a lot of growth.”

When it comes to Harrison’s arsenal as a pitcher, he can toss out a fastball, slider, curveball, and a change-up.

He attributes his success in developing his change-up early on to his father, who played college baseball.

“My father was a pitcher,” said Harrison. “He pitched in college and started to help me develop it as I started to get older. It is such an important pitch for the college and pro level.”

Harrison associates the last week with positive chaos, balancing a new commitment with the work that comes with travel ball. Given the circumstances, he wouldn't trade it for the world.

“It has been a lot of fun but hectic in a way,” said Harrison. “It has been a lot of baseball and many opportunities, but I’m happy with the decisions I’ve made.”

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Clemson alum named Miss South Carolina
Clemson alum named Miss South Carolina
National outlet projects Clemson return to Playoff, first-round road trip
National outlet projects Clemson return to Playoff, first-round road trip
Clemson ranked highly in new EA College Football 25 game
Clemson ranked highly in new EA College Football 25 game
Another Tiger signs deal to play in NBA Summer League
Another Tiger signs deal to play in NBA Summer League
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts