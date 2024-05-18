Perfect 10: Tigers Knaak Eagles around in run-rule game

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

CLEMSON – With a 10-0 run-rule win in eight innings Saturday afternoon to sweep the Eagles and an Atlantic Division Championship in hand, the Tigers can now fully turn their attention to the ACC Baseball Championship and their postseason goals. The Tigers earned their 40th win of the season and 20th win in conference play, improving to 40-13 overall and 20-10 in the ACC at the end of the regular season. Boston College – eliminated from the postseason after Friday’s loss, fell to 22-31 and 8-22. Clemson clinched the ACC Atlantic Division title on Friday, earning the second overall seed in the ACC Baseball Championship, which begins Tuesday at Truist Park in Charlotte, North Carolina. The North Carolina Tar Heels earned the top seed. Clemson's starting pitcher, Aidan Knaak, earned his fifth win of the season and a new career high in strikeouts with 11. He struck out eight batters in the first three innings. The freshman gave up no runs on eight hits in six innings. He also didn’t give up a walk and threw 81 total pitches – 62 for strikes. Blake Wright – who was celebrated as part of the Senior Day festivities – was a perfect 2-for-2 on the day with a home run, two walks, two RBI and a run scored. Tristan Bissetta was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Boston College starting pitcher Michael Fairnelli finished the season with an 0-6 record after giving up two runs – both earned – on two hits in five innings. He struck out one and walked four. He also threw two wild pitches in 87 total pitches. The Tigers finally got on the board in the fifth inning, albeit in an unconventional way. Nolan Nawrocki was hit by a 0-1 pitch to lead off the inning. He was initially called out trying to steal second, but a lengthy review showed he just snuck past the tag to advance with no outs. On the very next pitch, the Boston College pitcher threw back to the bag, but the shortstop was called for obstruction (blocking the bag), which allowed Nawrocki to take third, who scored two pitches later on a wild pitch. Alden Mathes worked a one-out walk, and Jacob Hinderleider followed with an infield single to put runners on first and second with just one out. Another wild pitch allowed both runners to advance, and Mathes scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Blake Wright to give Clemson a 2-0 lead after five innings. Clemson’s leadoff man reached via a hit-by-pitch for the second consecutive inning. In the sixth inning, it was Jimmy Obertop. Bissetta followed with a single to put runners on the corners with nobody out. Jacob Jarrell followed with a hard-hit single up the middle to plate Obertop. Bissetta advanced to third and then scored on a Nawrocki fly ball for a 4-0 Clemson lead. Wright led off the seventh inning with a solo shot to center field. It was Wright’s 21st home run of the season. The Tigers added two more in the inning for a 7-0 advantage. Three consecutive walks to start the eighth inning loaded the bases for Cam Cannarella, who promptly hit a two-run single to left field. Jarrell walked to plate the third run of the inning and the Tigers’ 10th run of the day to run-rule the Eagles. WHAT A DAY FOR @aidan_knaak ‼️



