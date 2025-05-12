Despite losing stretch, Bakich believes Clemson's best days are ahead this season

CLEMSON - The last several weeks haven't been kind to Clemson. The latest example of the Tigers' tough stretch came back in their home ballpark. Duke, which was trailing Clemson for fifth place in the ACC, notched back-to-back victories to claim the series. Clemson hasn't won a series since April 18th, taking down Louisville, as the path to a national seed seemed clear as day. Much like the rain that poured over Doug Kingsmore in the losses to Duke, that trail to postseason prominence is now clouded in doubt. Despite a midweek win over a Top 5-ranked Georgia, the Tigers are 3-9 in their last 12 games and have potentially muddied a regional host as well. Everything is seemingly stacked against this team heading into the postseason. That would be the case, if not for Erik Bakich's confidence shining through the darkness. Bakich has every reason to feel defeated with three straight conference series losses, and knows his locker room's back is against the wall. Given all the negatives this group has endured, he believes that being backed into a corner is the best spot to be in. Now, there's no other option but to fight back. "I think just in terms of how we've played the last three weeks, it feels like we're up against the ropes and our backs are against the wall, and it's a good spot to be in because there's only one thing to do when you're backed up and that's to fight," Bakich said. "So I think this is going to be an awesome week for Clemson Baseball. We are going to be swinging and look to absolutely have an awesome week of training, and then take our deal on the road and be ready. Be ready to let all this frustration out." On the outside, it feels like the team has lost its identity, seemingly always being the team that finds a way to win previously, even when that path to victory is completely blocked off. The last three weeks have been the opposite, with the losses coming in various ways, which have plunged the team's postseason standing. Bakich feels like that identity is set to face its biggest test in how his group responds to overwhelming adversity. "I think when you're fighting it and you're losing games, it's easy to focus on the negatives, and it's easy to be negative," Bakich said. "That's everybody's default, but the identity of this team is going to be revealed in how we respond to this adversity. And the identity of this team is to be determined, and it's all about what happens next. And that is what I mean when it's going to be explosive and it's going to be epic because we've got great kids. They're about all the right things. They do all the right things off the field in the classroom, training everywhere. If you ask Bakich, if this is how this roster's story is supposed to play out, then so be it. "So if this is going to be part of our story, then our identity is about to show itself who we really are responding from this crappy three weeks and now our backs are up against it. Let's go," he said. The next few chapters in Clemson's 2025 story will both come on the road. The Tigers will close the regular season in Pittsburgh in what will be a much-needed spot for a bounce-back. Then comes the ACC Tournament in Durham, where some postseason success or further struggles may determine where exactly Clemson will find itself for regional play. Despite all the negatives, Bakich hasn't been short of confidence, and believes the team's best days are ahead of them. If there were a moment for a turnaround, now would be an ideal time for a struggling Tiger team. Bakich believes that moment is coming sooner rather than later. "I 100% believe this team is going on a run," Bakich said firmly. "It's going to be explosive, it's going to be epic, and the only way it's going to happen is to know what it feels like on the other side. And we felt this side of it the last three weeks, and this feeling sucks and it's freaking on and its back's against the wall and let's freaking go. It's go time, and it's going to be awesome to watch." Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

