Bissetta takes a deep breath and delivers the game-winner for a dream come true

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Tristan Bissetta might need to teach his breathing techniques to the Clemson faithful. Bissetta, the 6-1 205-pound redshirt sophomore out of Greenville, stepped to the plate late Friday for the biggest at-bat of his career. Top-seeded Clemson was tied with No. 4 High Point 3-3 in the bottom of the ninth. Blake Wright doubled to lead off the inning, and Cam Cannarella was intentionally walked. With one out and the Tigers needing a win in the worst way, Bissetta walked to the plate. He looked out at High Point reliever Adam Grintz and….took a deep breath. Bissetta roped the first pitch he saw – it was 109MPH off the bat – into right field to score Wright with the winning run. The win allowed Clemson to advance to today’s winner’s bracket game against Coastal Carolina, 13-3 winners over Vanderbilt Friday. High Point takes on Vanderbilt at noon today, and the loser is eliminated from the tournament. The winner will play the loser of the Clemson and Coastal Carolina game in Sunday’s first game (noon). The win was the Tigers' 25th come-from-behind win of the season, and while the fans probably felt stress in the late innings, Bissetta didn’t. “Our coaching staff does a great job of teaching us how to stay calm and use our breath to our advantage,” Bissetta said. “It's been the biggest asset for me this year. Being able to keep a slow heartbeat and yeah, really just controlling my breathing and seeing those guys get on base. It was exciting to be in that spot, and I thank my teammates for being on base for me.” Bissetta was chased into the outfield by his teammates and endured a good soaking. He walked into the interview area looking like a happy but wet baseball player. “I'm completely soaked. I got three buckets and a little bit of water from coach,” he said. “Absolutely soaked but totally worth it. It’s awesome for the guys.” Hitting the game-winner in Doug Kingsmore Stadium is a dream come true for the lifelong Clemson fan. “Yeah, I've dreamed of playing for this school since I was a child and coming to games my whole life and it's special,” Bissetta said. “My grandfather was a huge Clemson fan so it is really nice to be able to do it for the team I always wanted to play for and always cheered for. So, it's full circle for sure.”

