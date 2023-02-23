Unbeaten Tigers host UCF for weekend series

The Tigers continue their homestand with a three-game series against UCF this weekend.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – UCF (3-1) vs. Clemson (4-0)

• Best Ranking – UCF – NR; CU – NR

• When – Friday (4 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers – Marty Clary (Saturday, Sunday), Fred Cunningham (Saturday), Jeff Morris (Friday), Pete Yanity (Friday, Sunday)

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 5-3 (1998-08)

• Record at Clemson – UCF leads 2-1 (2004)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – RHP Ruddy Gomez (UCF - 1-0, 6.35 ERA) vs. LHP Ryan Ammons (CU - 1-0, 1.80)

• Saturday – RHP Cameron Leiter (UCF - 0-0, 2.08) vs. RHP Austin Gordon (CU - 0-0, 1.59)

• Sunday – RHP Dom Stagliano (UCF - 1-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Jay Dill (CU - 1-0, 0.00)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 4-0 home record, defeated Charlotte 9-5 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

• The Tigers are averaging 10.5 runs per game and hitting .345 with a .576 slugging percentage, .453 on-base percentage and 21 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 2.50 ERA, .256 opponents’ batting average and 2.82 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .974.

UCF OVERVIEW

• UCF, who has yet to play a road game and is averaging 9.5 runs per game, is led by seventh-year Head Coach Greg Lovelady.

• The Knights fell at home 13-3 to Florida Atlantic on Tuesday. They are hitting .312 and have a 4.76 ERA and .959 fielding percentage.

• Ben McCabe is hitting .438 with four homers and eight RBIs, while Brady Shannon is batting .418 with two home runs and five RBIs.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson has won 13 consecutive home games dating to 2022, its longest such streak since starting the 2018 season with 14 straight home wins.

• Tiger pitchers have combined to allow only one extra-base hit this season.

• Clemson’s four starting pitchers entered this year with a combined two career starts. They are 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA and 18 strikeouts.

BLACKWELL GLAD HE RETURNED

• Senior infielder Benjamin Blackwell decided late in the process last summer to return for his fifth collegiate season in 2023.

• The Tigers are glad he did, and he is putting up big numbers along the way, including a team-high eight stolen bases.

• He is hitting .538 with a double, triple, six RBIs, three runs, four walks and a .647 on-base percentage in four games in 2023.

• He has a solid .938 fielding percentage as Clemson’s starting shortstop, committing only one error in 16 chances.

• In his two-year Tiger career, he is hitting .339 with 11 doubles, two triples, three homers, 39 RBIs, 55 runs and 12 steals in 62 games.

SWIPING BAGS

• A key to Clemson's run-scoring success (10.5 runs per game) has been its ability to steal bases, as it has 21 in four games (5.3 per game).

• The 21 steals are already approaching the 2022 Clemson season total of 32 steals in 58 games.

• Clemson totaled 17 steals in the season-opening series against Binghamton, including 11 in the season opener, one shy of the school record.

• Seven different Tigers have contributed to the team's total of 21 stolen bases.

• Benjamin Blackwell leads the team with eight steals, while Cam Cannarella, Caden Grice and Blake Wright have three steals apiece.