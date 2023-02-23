CLEMSON BASEBALL

Ryan Ammons takes the hill for the opener of the series for his second start for the Tigers.
Unbeaten Tigers host UCF for weekend series
Thursday, February 23, 2023

The Tigers continue their homestand with a three-game series against UCF this weekend.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – UCF (3-1) vs. Clemson (4-0)

• Best Ranking – UCF – NR; CU – NR

• When – Friday (4 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers – Marty Clary (Saturday, Sunday), Fred Cunningham (Saturday), Jeff Morris (Friday), Pete Yanity (Friday, Sunday)

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 5-3 (1998-08)

• Record at Clemson – UCF leads 2-1 (2004)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – RHP Ruddy Gomez (UCF - 1-0, 6.35 ERA) vs. LHP Ryan Ammons (CU - 1-0, 1.80)

• Saturday – RHP Cameron Leiter (UCF - 0-0, 2.08) vs. RHP Austin Gordon (CU - 0-0, 1.59)

• Sunday – RHP Dom Stagliano (UCF - 1-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Jay Dill (CU - 1-0, 0.00)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 4-0 home record, defeated Charlotte 9-5 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

• The Tigers are averaging 10.5 runs per game and hitting .345 with a .576 slugging percentage, .453 on-base percentage and 21 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 2.50 ERA, .256 opponents’ batting average and 2.82 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .974.

UCF OVERVIEW

• UCF, who has yet to play a road game and is averaging 9.5 runs per game, is led by seventh-year Head Coach Greg Lovelady.

• The Knights fell at home 13-3 to Florida Atlantic on Tuesday. They are hitting .312 and have a 4.76 ERA and .959 fielding percentage.

• Ben McCabe is hitting .438 with four homers and eight RBIs, while Brady Shannon is batting .418 with two home runs and five RBIs.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson has won 13 consecutive home games dating to 2022, its longest such streak since starting the 2018 season with 14 straight home wins.

• Tiger pitchers have combined to allow only one extra-base hit this season.

• Clemson’s four starting pitchers entered this year with a combined two career starts. They are 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA and 18 strikeouts.

BLACKWELL GLAD HE RETURNED

• Senior infielder Benjamin Blackwell decided late in the process last summer to return for his fifth collegiate season in 2023.

• The Tigers are glad he did, and he is putting up big numbers along the way, including a team-high eight stolen bases.

• He is hitting .538 with a double, triple, six RBIs, three runs, four walks and a .647 on-base percentage in four games in 2023.

• He has a solid .938 fielding percentage as Clemson’s starting shortstop, committing only one error in 16 chances.

• In his two-year Tiger career, he is hitting .339 with 11 doubles, two triples, three homers, 39 RBIs, 55 runs and 12 steals in 62 games.

SWIPING BAGS

• A key to Clemson's run-scoring success (10.5 runs per game) has been its ability to steal bases, as it has 21 in four games (5.3 per game).

• The 21 steals are already approaching the 2022 Clemson season total of 32 steals in 58 games.

• Clemson totaled 17 steals in the season-opening series against Binghamton, including 11 in the season opener, one shy of the school record.

• Seven different Tigers have contributed to the team's total of 21 stolen bases.

• Benjamin Blackwell leads the team with eight steals, while Cam Cannarella, Caden Grice and Blake Wright have three steals apiece.

