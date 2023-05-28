|
Twitter reacts to Clemson winning ACC title
|2023 May 28, Sun 18:21- -
Clemson baseball won its first ACC Championship since 2016 with the comeback 11-5 title win over Miami on Sunday afternoon.
Clemson is now 27-4 in its last 31 games, including 16 wins in a row (longest streak since 2006), and sizzling heading into the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Check out some of the Twitter reactions to the Tigers winning the tournament: LET THEM KNOW, CADEN!!!🗣 pic.twitter.com/gSOzKi9O3L Huge comeback win for @ClemsonBaseball and Coach Bakich to become @ACCBaseball Champions! https://t.co/flUs9MX5kc An incredible job by Erik Bakich in Year 1. Focused on instilling toughness and building a strong culture from the day he was hired. 4️⃣ ACC team Championships this year: Year 1 for Head Coach Erik Bakich It's a great day to be a Clemson Tiger ⚾️ 20 seasons now @32diamond and I have been calling Clemson baseball. This is ACC Baseball Championship number 3. Blessed to have the best job on the Clemson campus. Go Tigers! pic.twitter.com/NFHIMmYaVa Coach Wilhelm wins ACC championship his 1st season. Coach Leggett wins ACC his 1st season. Coach Lee wins ACC his 1st season. Now Coach Bakich wins ACC his 1st season. Go Tigers! It’s what we do. The fun is in the winning, and #Clemson baseball is a lot of fun right now. https://t.co/LFrxue6N7f 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 1️⃣6️⃣𝘁𝗵 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲, #𝗖𝗹𝗲𝗺𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗽 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝗖𝗖 🏆 pic.twitter.com/puHZQatCrM Another THE CLEMSON TIGERS ARE YOUR ACC TOURNEY CHAMPIONS 🏆 @ClemsonBaseball pic.twitter.com/3kVhujY9AA ANOTHER CLEMSON CHAMPIONSHIP! https://t.co/P3D7aG54wG This turnaround in unprecedented! 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝔀𝓲𝓷𝓷𝓲𝓷𝓰 𝓶𝓸𝓶𝓮𝓷𝓽🏆🥹#Clemson pic.twitter.com/rgPdX0v7Z4 WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW! 🐅🏆 THE CLEMSON TIGERS ARE YOUR ACC TOURNEY CHAMPIONS 🏆 @ClemsonBaseball pic.twitter.com/3kVhujY9AA Bakich: Thanks the #Clemson fans that braved the rain ... This team will be talked about to future generations whenever there's a rough patch. Could have folded, but they didn't deviate, stayed positive. There was no secret sauce. Just dirty, hard work Bakich on how he knew this #Clemson club would turn it around: We were so close. We knew we were right there. There was a belief system that we just needed to stay positive, keep working relentlessly and this thing was going to turn THE bath of all baths 👌 pic.twitter.com/66maX2wyg5 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒𝐇𝐈𝐏 𝐔 🐅🐾🏆 pic.twitter.com/FNqYuRbPnP Was there any doubt?!? 📸 ➡️ 🏆#ACCChampion pic.twitter.com/QEtnpwMpif
Stuck with his plan, despite a 16-13 (2-7) start. Clemson is now 27-4 in its last 31 games and is the hottest team in college baseball.
🏆@clemsonfb
🏆@clemsonwgolf
🏆@clemsontrackxc
🏆@clemsonbaseball
The most for Clemson Athletics since 1998-99.
The Best is Always Yet to Come. 🐅
• 43-17 Overall Record (20-10 ACC)
• First ACCT Championship since ‘16. (4-0 in the ACCT)
• Top 8 National seed in the NCAA Tournament🔒
It’s hard to comprehend what #Clemson has accomplished in Year 1 under Bakich, and the future is bright. pic.twitter.com/oHwGpmBuh4
Way to be great, @ClemsonBaseball!pic.twitter.com/Tng5gZeZ24
Congrats to @ClemsonBaseball‼️ pic.twitter.com/ptfXsa1LN8
Clemson
Championship
'and all God's children said, "Go Tigers". ' pic.twitter.com/CLMV6fIcXV
16 straight wins and Clemson sweeps their way through the ACC Tournament to capture the title! 🧹 pic.twitter.com/Suy22KSJs1
The 2023 @ACCBaseball Tournament MVP...@CadenGrice3 👏 💯 pic.twitter.com/d8b75h8SUN
Clemson is now 27-4 in its last 31 games, including 16 wins in a row (longest streak since 2006), and sizzling heading into the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
Check out some of the Twitter reactions to the Tigers winning the tournament:
LET THEM KNOW, CADEN!!!🗣 pic.twitter.com/gSOzKi9O3L— Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) May 28, 2023
Huge comeback win for @ClemsonBaseball and Coach Bakich to become @ACCBaseball Champions! https://t.co/flUs9MX5kc— Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) May 28, 2023
An incredible job by Erik Bakich in Year 1. Focused on instilling toughness and building a strong culture from the day he was hired.
4️⃣ ACC team Championships this year:
Year 1 for Head Coach Erik Bakich
It's a great day to be a Clemson Tiger ⚾️
20 seasons now @32diamond and I have been calling Clemson baseball. This is ACC Baseball Championship number 3. Blessed to have the best job on the Clemson campus. Go Tigers! pic.twitter.com/NFHIMmYaVa— Don Munson (@WDonaldMunson) May 28, 2023
Coach Wilhelm wins ACC championship his 1st season. Coach Leggett wins ACC his 1st season. Coach Lee wins ACC his 1st season. Now Coach Bakich wins ACC his 1st season. Go Tigers!— Don Munson (@WDonaldMunson) May 28, 2023
It’s what we do.
The fun is in the winning, and #Clemson baseball is a lot of fun right now. https://t.co/LFrxue6N7f— TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) May 28, 2023
𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 1️⃣6️⃣𝘁𝗵 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲, #𝗖𝗹𝗲𝗺𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗽 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝗖𝗖 🏆 pic.twitter.com/puHZQatCrM— Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) May 28, 2023
Another
THE CLEMSON TIGERS ARE YOUR ACC TOURNEY CHAMPIONS 🏆 @ClemsonBaseball pic.twitter.com/3kVhujY9AA— ACC Network (@accnetwork) May 28, 2023
ANOTHER CLEMSON CHAMPIONSHIP! https://t.co/P3D7aG54wG— TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) May 28, 2023
This turnaround in unprecedented!
𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝔀𝓲𝓷𝓷𝓲𝓷𝓰 𝓶𝓸𝓶𝓮𝓷𝓽🏆🥹#Clemson pic.twitter.com/rgPdX0v7Z4— Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) May 28, 2023
WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW! 🐅🏆
THE CLEMSON TIGERS ARE YOUR ACC TOURNEY CHAMPIONS 🏆 @ClemsonBaseball pic.twitter.com/3kVhujY9AA— ACC Network (@accnetwork) May 28, 2023
Bakich: Thanks the #Clemson fans that braved the rain ... This team will be talked about to future generations whenever there's a rough patch. Could have folded, but they didn't deviate, stayed positive. There was no secret sauce. Just dirty, hard work— SportsTalk Media Network (@sportstalksc) May 28, 2023
Bakich on how he knew this #Clemson club would turn it around: We were so close. We knew we were right there. There was a belief system that we just needed to stay positive, keep working relentlessly and this thing was going to turn— SportsTalk Media Network (@sportstalksc) May 28, 2023
THE bath of all baths 👌 pic.twitter.com/66maX2wyg5— ACC Baseball (@ACCBaseball) May 28, 2023
𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒𝐇𝐈𝐏 𝐔 🐅🐾🏆 pic.twitter.com/FNqYuRbPnP— Clemson Bias (@clemson_bias) May 28, 2023
Was there any doubt?!?
📸 ➡️ 🏆#ACCChampion pic.twitter.com/QEtnpwMpif— Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) May 28, 2023
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now