Twitter reacts to Clemson winning ACC title

Clemson is now 27-4 in its last 31 games, including 16 wins in a row (longest streak since 2006), and sizzling heading into the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions to the Tigers winning the tournament:

An incredible job by Erik Bakich in Year 1. Focused on instilling toughness and building a strong culture from the day he was hired.



Stuck with his plan, despite a 16-13 (2-7) start. Clemson is now 27-4 in its last 31 games and is the hottest team in college baseball. — Matt Connolly (@MattConnollyOn3) May 28, 2023

4️⃣ ACC team Championships this year:



🏆@clemsonfb

🏆@clemsonwgolf

🏆@clemsontrackxc

🏆@clemsonbaseball



The most for Clemson Athletics since 1998-99.



The Best is Always Yet to Come. 🐅 — Graham Neff (@GrahamNeff) May 28, 2023

Year 1 for Head Coach Erik Bakich

• 43-17 Overall Record (20-10 ACC)

• First ACCT Championship since ‘16. (4-0 in the ACCT)

• Top 8 National seed in the NCAA Tournament🔒



It’s hard to comprehend what #Clemson has accomplished in Year 1 under Bakich, and the future is bright. pic.twitter.com/oHwGpmBuh4 — Faxon Childress (@FaxOnSports) May 28, 2023

It's a great day to be a Clemson Tiger ⚾️



Way to be great, @ClemsonBaseball!pic.twitter.com/Tng5gZeZ24 — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) May 28, 2023

20 seasons now @32diamond and I have been calling Clemson baseball. This is ACC Baseball Championship number 3. Blessed to have the best job on the Clemson campus. Go Tigers! pic.twitter.com/NFHIMmYaVa — Don Munson (@WDonaldMunson) May 28, 2023

Coach Wilhelm wins ACC championship his 1st season. Coach Leggett wins ACC his 1st season. Coach Lee wins ACC his 1st season. Now Coach Bakich wins ACC his 1st season. Go Tigers! — Don Munson (@WDonaldMunson) May 28, 2023

The fun is in the winning, and #Clemson baseball is a lot of fun right now. https://t.co/LFrxue6N7f — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) May 28, 2023

𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 1️⃣6️⃣𝘁𝗵 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲, #𝗖𝗹𝗲𝗺𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗽 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝗖𝗖 🏆 pic.twitter.com/puHZQatCrM — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) May 28, 2023

Another

Clemson

Championship — Woody Whitehurst - Women’s Lacrosse Supporter (@woodywhitehurst) May 28, 2023

THE CLEMSON TIGERS ARE YOUR ACC TOURNEY CHAMPIONS 🏆 @ClemsonBaseball pic.twitter.com/3kVhujY9AA — ACC Network (@accnetwork) May 28, 2023

This turnaround in unprecedented!



'and all God's children said, "Go Tigers". ' pic.twitter.com/CLMV6fIcXV — Fifth Quarter Clemson (@FQClemson) May 28, 2023

WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW! 🐅🏆



16 straight wins and Clemson sweeps their way through the ACC Tournament to capture the title! 🧹 pic.twitter.com/Suy22KSJs1 — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) May 28, 2023

Bakich: Thanks the #Clemson fans that braved the rain ... This team will be talked about to future generations whenever there's a rough patch. Could have folded, but they didn't deviate, stayed positive. There was no secret sauce. Just dirty, hard work — SportsTalk Media Network (@sportstalksc) May 28, 2023

Bakich on how he knew this #Clemson club would turn it around: We were so close. We knew we were right there. There was a belief system that we just needed to stay positive, keep working relentlessly and this thing was going to turn — SportsTalk Media Network (@sportstalksc) May 28, 2023