Tigers hold onto Top 10 spot in final polls

That’s led by a trio of No. 9 spots in the Top 25 (Coaches/Perfect Game/NCBWA).

Elsewhere, Baseball America ranked the Tigers (44-16, 20-10 ACC), No. 11, and D1Baseball had not published a final ranking yet.

“Clemson had one of the most exciting postseasons of any team in the country. In its sweep of the Clemson Regional, it twice scored the game-winning run in the ninth inning. It was swept at home in super regionals by Florida, a series that included arguably the best game of the postseason. While Clemson lost to the Gators, it still snapped a long super regionals drought, advancing to the round for the first time since 2010,” said Baseball America’s recap.

Tennessee topped the polls after finishing the regular season at No. 1 and beating No. 3 Texas A&M in the best-of-three CWS final on Monday.

Florida State paced the ACC final rankings on average, finishing as high as No. 3 (Perfect Game).

In year two under Erik Bakich, Clemson was ranked as high as No. 2 and went into the postseason ranked as high as No. 3.

It is the highest final ranking for the program since the last CWS run in 2010 (as high as No. 4 then).

