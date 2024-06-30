Standout transfer commits to Tigers

Standout transfer Josh Paino commits to Tigers

TigerNet Staff by

California Baptist rising senior transfer shortstop Josh Paino announced a commitment to Clemson on Sunday. A first-team All-WAC selection, he hit .296 with 11 homers, 38 RBIs, 18 doubles, two triples and six stolen bases last season. He was named the WAC's Defensive Player of the Year as well. Before last season 2023 Started 52 games and appeared in 55 games with the Lancers. Posted 48 hits, 33 runs, nine doubles, two triples and nine home runs. Hit .270, slugged .391, and ended with a .340 on-base percentage. Hit two home runs against Sacramento State in one game. Named to the WAC All-Academic Team 2022 Played in 51 of 56 games and made 31 starts... Hit .247 and maintained a .393 on-base percentage... Logged 21 hits, including five doubles and a homer, 17 runs, 13 RBI and six stolen bases... Recorded seven RBI and a home run against Purdue Fort Wayne on Feb. 26 to tie CBU's NCAA era single-game record for RBI and for fourth in all-time history. PREVIOUS SCHOOL Spent two seasons at Saint Mary's College in Moraga, Calif. in 2020-21. HIGH SCHOOL Prepped at Great Oak High in Temecula, Calif... All-Southwestern League Second Team selection... Earned All-Defensive Award... Led the league in homers and helped Wolfpack win a CIF championship as a senior... Received an academic letter... Played club with CBA Marucci, which won a national championship in 2019. Something in these hills pic.twitter.com/4IBFUuAg6J — Josh Paino (@PainoJosh) July 1, 2024 ⚾️ #WACbsb Tournament Championship



WAC Defensive Player of the Year Josh Paino of @CBUbaseball shows why he picked up the award!



📺 https://t.co/C7l4tGISZc #OneWAC x #WACtopPlay pic.twitter.com/Wv8PPFwLhw — The Western Athletic Conference (@WACsports) May 25, 2024 Josh Paino makes it look too easy💯#LanceUp⚔️ pic.twitter.com/eQO33LX1ZG — California Baptist Baseball (@CBUbaseball) March 17, 2024 JOSH PAINO. OUR 8TH HOMER OF THE GAME.#LanceUp⚔️ pic.twitter.com/qPzTLEozLA — California Baptist Baseball (@CBUbaseball) March 23, 2024

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now