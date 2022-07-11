Michigan RHP Drew Titsworth commits to Clemson
by - 2022 Jul 11, Mon 19:27
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2023 Top Targets
Drew Titsworth - RH Pitcher
Height: 6-4   Weight: 220   Hometown: Frankenmuth, MI (Frankenmuth HS)   Class: 2023

Erik Bakich pulled another prospect from his former Michigan future roster on Monday.

2023 Frankenmuth, Michigan right-handed pitcher Drew Titsworth announced a pledge to Bakich's Tigers.

"Absolutely stoked and blessed to announce my commitment to Clemson to continue my academic and athletic career," Titsworth said.

He committed to Michigan in June 2020 and decommitted earlier this month.

Titsworth is a fifth former Wolverines signee or commitment to flip, to go with two graduate transfers switching schools as well.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
247Sports ranks the ACC's top quarterbacks
247Sports ranks the ACC's top quarterbacks
Clemson moves up latest ESPN recruiting rankings
Clemson moves up latest ESPN recruiting rankings
Michigan RHP commits to Clemson
Michigan RHP commits to Clemson
Trevor Lawrence to Colin Cowherd: "I have a lot greater appreciation for winning"
Trevor Lawrence to Colin Cowherd: "I have a lot greater appreciation for winning"
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 104 Recruits (94 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 26) Author
spacer TNET: Michigan RHP commits to Clemson
 TigerNet News
spacer Instead of Sherman “going through” Atlanta . . .
 Skeeta56®
spacer Re: Instead of Sherman “going through” Atlanta . . .
 curugby82
spacer Re: Instead of Sherman “going through” Atlanta . . .
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: Instead of Sherman “going through” Atlanta . . .
 TigerJS®
spacer No ####! You beat me to it.
 Lowcntry_Tiger®
spacer So much for that B1G invite.***
 wildblulou®
spacer I do not understand the fascination with joining the Big Ten.
 Lowcntry_Tiger®
spacer In any sport really I don't mind not playing Big 10 teams
 wildblulou®
spacer Re: I do not understand the fascination with joining the Big Ten.
 TigerJS®
spacer Their arrogance knows no bounds.
 Lowcntry_Tiger®
spacer Re: Instead of Sherman “going through” Atlanta . . .
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Michigan RHP commits to Clemson
 Tigerclaws2®
spacer Re: TNET: Michigan RHP commits to Clemson
 tigerphils
spacer Re: TNET: Michigan RHP commits to Clemson
 rhpltmeg®
spacer Re: TNET: Michigan RHP commits to Clemson
 LCTiger97
spacer Re: TNET: Michigan RHP commits to Clemson
 Tidewater
spacer Hope he turns out to be worth a ###.***
 tigerteez
spacer Re: TNET: Michigan RHP commits to Clemson
 Purple Gunstock 15®
spacer Re: TNET: Michigan RHP commits to Clemson
 2000®
spacer Re: TNET: Michigan RHP commits to Clemson
 ICATiger
spacer Re: TNET: Michigan RHP commits to Clemson
 ICATiger
spacer Baseball is massive in South Carolina.
 Lowcntry_Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Michigan RHP commits to Clemson
 OneChristianGuy
spacer Re: TNET: Michigan RHP commits to Clemson
 J Clarke®
spacer Re: TNET: Michigan RHP commits to Clemson
 kctigs81
spacer Really loving the "take no prisoners" attitude from CEB***
 CTiger423®
Read all 26 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest