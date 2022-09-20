Instate baseball prospect commits to Clemson

Briggs Sullivan Outfielder

Height: 6-2 Weight: 187 Hometown: Mt. Pleasant, SC (Oceanside Collegiate HS) Class: 2024 6-2187Mt. Pleasant, SC (Oceanside Collegiate HS)2024

2024 Mount Pleasant (SC) baseball prospect Briggs Sullivan announced a commitment to Clemson on Tuesday.

"I am extremely excited to announce that I have committed to further my academic and athletic career at Clemson University," Sullivan said on social media. "I would like to thank Coach Bakich, Coach Schnabel, Coach Belanger, and Coach Mazur for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream of playing college baseball. This is a dream come true. I would also like to thank my parents, coaches, teammates, and friends that have helped me along the way. None of this is possible without you guys. Go Tigers!! #ALLIN #NeverSettle"

Perfect Game assessed him last with a 9-grade as a middle infielder/outfielder for a potential top-10 MLB round draft pick or highest level college prospect:

"Long and lean athletic build with plenty of room to get stronger. 6.81 runner in the sixty. Primary middle infielder on defense, has quick and active feet, fluid overall actions with good timing and range into and through the ball, clean and loose arm action from all angles, has all the actions to stay in the middle infield and continue to grow there. Also worked out in the outfield but is a middle infielder. Right handed hitter, hits from a spread slightly open stance, has some hand quickness, upper body drive swing, can get into his lower half more, good barrel control. Projects as a hitter with additional strength and some adjustments. Outstanding student."

Highlights of Sullivan's game via social media:

I am excited to announce that I have committed to further my academic and athletic career at Clemson University. I would like to thank Clemson baseball for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream of representing the tigers. @ClemsonBaseball @Landshark_Base @TheCanesBB pic.twitter.com/oiK8hxiYLb — Briggs Sullivan (@BriggsSul2024) September 20, 2022

Briggs Sullivan (SC) some looseness to the path w/ quick hands. #JrNational pic.twitter.com/zITxau7Lin — PG Showcases (@PGShowcases) June 13, 2022

Briggs Sullivan (‘24, S.C.) follows up the homer with this loud ground rule double. Serious bat speed w/ balance throughout. @PG_Coastal @PG_Uncommitted #WWBA pic.twitter.com/tWdAUTmK4M — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) July 20, 2022

Briggs Sullivan (2024, Charleston, SC) throws the hands right here and just misses a round tripper, still a standup double off the wall….loose hands and violence at contact #16uChampionship pic.twitter.com/kU8t6Lit3S — PG Coastal Scouting (@PG_Coastal) September 18, 2021

Briggs Sullivan (‘24, S.C.) with a hard hit single into right center. Loose path through the zone. @PG_Coastal @PG_Uncommitted #WWBA pic.twitter.com/jhVfdg9rhT — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) July 16, 2022

#uncommitted ‘24 SS/2B Briggs Sullivan (@TheCanesBB). Strong athletic base. Gets barrel on plane early. Quick twitch hands to drive this FB for a lead off triple in the 7th. Head stays very still. A/AVG fielder. @PBR_Uncommitted pic.twitter.com/PilalFEF1p — PBR Georgia (@PBRGeorgia) June 11, 2022