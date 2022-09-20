CLEMSON RECRUITING

2024 middle infielder/outfielder Briggs Sullivan (Mt. Pleasant) committed to Clemson on Tuesday.
2024 middle infielder/outfielder Briggs Sullivan (Mt. Pleasant) committed to Clemson on Tuesday.

Instate baseball prospect commits to Clemson
2022 Sep 20
Briggs Sullivan - Outfielder
Height: 6-2   Weight: 187   Hometown: Mt. Pleasant, SC (Oceanside Collegiate HS)   Class: 2024

2024 Mount Pleasant (SC) baseball prospect Briggs Sullivan announced a commitment to Clemson on Tuesday.

"I am extremely excited to announce that I have committed to further my academic and athletic career at Clemson University," Sullivan said on social media. "I would like to thank Coach Bakich, Coach Schnabel, Coach Belanger, and Coach Mazur for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream of playing college baseball. This is a dream come true. I would also like to thank my parents, coaches, teammates, and friends that have helped me along the way. None of this is possible without you guys. Go Tigers!! #ALLIN #NeverSettle"

Perfect Game assessed him last with a 9-grade as a middle infielder/outfielder for a potential top-10 MLB round draft pick or highest level college prospect:

"Long and lean athletic build with plenty of room to get stronger. 6.81 runner in the sixty. Primary middle infielder on defense, has quick and active feet, fluid overall actions with good timing and range into and through the ball, clean and loose arm action from all angles, has all the actions to stay in the middle infield and continue to grow there. Also worked out in the outfield but is a middle infielder. Right handed hitter, hits from a spread slightly open stance, has some hand quickness, upper body drive swing, can get into his lower half more, good barrel control. Projects as a hitter with additional strength and some adjustments. Outstanding student."

Highlights of Sullivan's game via social media:

