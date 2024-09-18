Highly-rated infielder commits to Clemson

2026 Sanford, Florida infielder Louis Hernandez is a 9.5 in Perfect Game's 10-scale for top prospects, which places him between their ratings from an elite level college prospect and a potential Top 10 round MLB draft pick.

"I would like to thank Coach Bakich, Coach Schnabel, Coach Mazur, Coach Belanger, and the entire Clemson Baseball Staff for giving me this amazing opportunity. This is simply the next step in my journey. I can’t wait to be a Tiger!!!" Hernandez said on social media.

Hernandez made the 16U National Team Championships team this summer, held at the USA Baseball National Training Complex.

Hernandez's Perfect Game profile: Louis Hernandez is a 2026 SS/3B with a 6-4 197 lb. frame from Sanford, FL who attends Lake Mary. Broad shouldered long build with tons of strength potential. Primary shortstop at present, projects to third base as he continues to fill out and get stronger, will be plenty athletic enough for third base, smooth actions to the backhand and moves well with body control, throws from a high arm slot with lots of carry, charges the ball with athleticism. 6.79 runner in the sixty. Right handed hitter, has an easy low tension swing the lots of present bat speed, ball comes off the barrel hard, almost deceptive bat speed for how easy he does it, showed he could both pull the ball with carry and drive the right center field gap, has plenty of projection as a hitter. Excellent student.

It has been a blast working with this guy.



We have been grinding on approach/mindset all week.



His move is in a great spot.



Adding layers.



Making some loud noises! @TheOnlyLH_ pic.twitter.com/Yk1cTO4xr4 — Andy Barkett (@abarkett17) September 12, 2024

Louis Hernandez (‘26 FL) rips this liner to CF for a triple. Tall physical frame w/ good bat speed. Impressive hands & barrel control to get to this pitch. Bat gets on plane early & stays thru zone. #WWBA @Florida_PG @PG_Uncommitted pic.twitter.com/4tq3yoACI8 — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) July 12, 2024

Louis Hernandez (26’, FL) • Smooth controlled actions with soft quiet hands. Accurate arm up to 85mph across the diamond. Ultra projectable 6’4 200lb frame. @PowerBSB pic.twitter.com/HzPMhDIzKh — Prospect Select (@PSBaseballinc) January 13, 2024