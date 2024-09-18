Highly-rated infielder commits to Clemson

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Louis Hernandez is a top-rated prospect out of Sanford, Florida who committed to Clemson.
Highly-rated infielder Louis Hernandez commits to Clemson
2024 Sep 18
Louis Hernandez - Shortstop
Height: 6-4   Weight: 197   Hometown: Sanford, FL (Lake Mary HS)   Class: 2026

A highly-rated infielder out of the Sunshine State committed to Clemson baseball.

2026 Sanford, Florida infielder Louis Hernandez is a 9.5 in Perfect Game's 10-scale for top prospects, which places him between their ratings from an elite level college prospect and a potential Top 10 round MLB draft pick.

"I would like to thank Coach Bakich, Coach Schnabel, Coach Mazur, Coach Belanger, and the entire Clemson Baseball Staff for giving me this amazing opportunity. This is simply the next step in my journey. I can’t wait to be a Tiger!!!" Hernandez said on social media.

Hernandez made the 16U National Team Championships team this summer, held at the USA Baseball National Training Complex.

Hernandez's Perfect Game profile: Louis Hernandez is a 2026 SS/3B with a 6-4 197 lb. frame from Sanford, FL who attends Lake Mary. Broad shouldered long build with tons of strength potential. Primary shortstop at present, projects to third base as he continues to fill out and get stronger, will be plenty athletic enough for third base, smooth actions to the backhand and moves well with body control, throws from a high arm slot with lots of carry, charges the ball with athleticism. 6.79 runner in the sixty. Right handed hitter, has an easy low tension swing the lots of present bat speed, ball comes off the barrel hard, almost deceptive bat speed for how easy he does it, showed he could both pull the ball with carry and drive the right center field gap, has plenty of projection as a hitter. Excellent student.

