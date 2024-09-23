Elite prospect commits to Clemson

Indian Trail, North Carolina right-handed pitcher/third baseman Chase Kiker reported the news:

"First and foremost, I would like to thank God, as without him none of this would be possible. With that being said, I am excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Clemson University. Go Tigers!!" Kiker said on social media.

He has a 10 rating for the elite prospects in his class by Perfect Game: "Chase Kiker is a 2026 RHP/IF with a 6-0 185 lb. frame from Indian Trail, NC who attends Metrolina Christian Academy. Recorded a 7.27 second 60-yard dash time. Physical, durably built frame with lots of present strength throughout. Primary right-handed pitcher with a quick rocker into a leg lift at the belt. Good rhythm to the operation and repeats delivery well. Works quickly and athletically and filled up the strike zone. Full arm stroke through the back and really separates well. Fastball lived in the low-90s topping out at 92 mph several times. Fastball got up to 20" of IVB at times with lots of swing-and-miss. Power breaking ball that was landed to both corners in the upper-70s. Landed changeup for strikes as well. Attacked the zone on the corners, showed the full pitch mix, and the fastball is a legitimate bat-missing weapon. Arm strength played from secondary positions of outfield and infield. Right-handed hitter with big power, homered three times during batting practice. Gets into the back side and really generates power from the ground up. Big power potential here long term. Excellent student."

More on Kiker:

One of the stars of North Carolina's loaded 2026 baseball recruiting class has committed. Chase Kiker, a first team all-state selection as a two-way player, is heading to Clemson. Kiker helped lead Metrolina Christian to an NCISAA state championship last spring.





Chase Kiker is going to be a Clemson Tiger! Congratulations and let's keep grinding!

17u PG Fall World Series



🥇Dirtbags 2026 National

🥈Ghost National

🏆MVP: Palmer Hornick

🏆Mvpitcher: Chase Kiker pic.twitter.com/TNZP01olMT — Perfect Game USA (@PerfectGameUSA) September 17, 2024

Back on the bump in the semi's goes '26 Chase Kiker (NC)… up to 93-mph w/ the 18-19" of IVB working atop the zone, good SL mid 70's & goes to CH versus left-handed bats with some feel.

Another look here at Kiker, this time at the plate. Turns on this one and crushes it out to LCF. Showing off some legit 2-way talent in today's showing.

Chase Kiker ('26 NC) dominating so far through 3. Running the FB up to 93 so far with tons of life out of the hand. Mixing in a SL primarily at 76-78 w/ late horiz. movement. Mixing in a CH as well but hasn't shown it too much.