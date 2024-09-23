Elite prospect commits to Clemson

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Chase Kiker committed to Clemson. He has a 10 rating on Perfect Game for elite prospects.
Chase Kiker committed to Clemson. He has a 10 rating on Perfect Game for elite prospects.

Elite prospect Chase Kiker commits to Clemson
by - 2024 Sep 23 17:01
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2025 Top Targets
Chase Kiker - RH Pitcher
Height: 6-1   Weight: 190   Hometown: Indian Trail, NC (Metrolina Christian HS)   Class: 2026

A top-rated prospect in the 2026 baseball class announced a commitment to Clemson on Monday.

Indian Trail, North Carolina right-handed pitcher/third baseman Chase Kiker reported the news:

"First and foremost, I would like to thank God, as without him none of this would be possible. With that being said, I am excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Clemson University. Go Tigers!!" Kiker said on social media.

He has a 10 rating for the elite prospects in his class by Perfect Game: "Chase Kiker is a 2026 RHP/IF with a 6-0 185 lb. frame from Indian Trail, NC who attends Metrolina Christian Academy. Recorded a 7.27 second 60-yard dash time. Physical, durably built frame with lots of present strength throughout. Primary right-handed pitcher with a quick rocker into a leg lift at the belt. Good rhythm to the operation and repeats delivery well. Works quickly and athletically and filled up the strike zone. Full arm stroke through the back and really separates well. Fastball lived in the low-90s topping out at 92 mph several times. Fastball got up to 20" of IVB at times with lots of swing-and-miss. Power breaking ball that was landed to both corners in the upper-70s. Landed changeup for strikes as well. Attacked the zone on the corners, showed the full pitch mix, and the fastball is a legitimate bat-missing weapon. Arm strength played from secondary positions of outfield and infield. Right-handed hitter with big power, homered three times during batting practice. Gets into the back side and really generates power from the ground up. Big power potential here long term. Excellent student."

More on Kiker:

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Elite prospect commits to Clemson
Elite prospect commits to Clemson
Clemson-Stanford depth charts look
Clemson-Stanford depth charts look
TV announcers for Clemson-Stanford
TV announcers for Clemson-Stanford
2025 Recruit Quick Search - 96 Recruits (76 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 6 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts