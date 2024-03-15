CLEMSON BASEBALL

Down three and two out, the Tigers stranded the bases loaded in the ninth. (Clemson athletics photo)
No. 3 Blue Devils top No. 8 Tigers in opener
2024 Mar 15

DURHAM, N.C. - Logan Bravo hit two homers in No. 3 Duke’s 5-2 victory over No. 8 Clemson at Jack Coombs Field on Friday night. The Blue Devils, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 15-3 overall and 3-1 in the ACC. The Tigers, who saw their 11-game winning streak end, dropped to 15-2 overall and 0-1 in ACC play.

Jonathan Santucci (4-0) earned the win by allowing just two hits, two runs (one earned) and three walks with 11 strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched. Charlie Beilenson pitched 2.2 innings to record his eighth save of the year. Tiger starter Austin Gordon (0-1) suffered the loss, as he gave up four runs on six hits in 3.0 innings pitched.

Blake Wright’s infield single in the top of the first inning scored the game’s first run, then Bravo belted a three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning. Bravo lined a solo homer in the third inning for his second long ball of the game, then Wright crushed a 446-foot homer, his sixth of the season, in the fourth inning. Macon Winslow added a solo homer in the fifth inning.

The series continues Saturday at 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.


