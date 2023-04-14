CLEMSON BASEBALL

Clemson dropped the opener of the Notre Dame series, 10-4.
Clemson dropped the opener of the Notre Dame series, 10-4.

Irish take opener over Tigers
by - 2023 Apr 14, Fri 23:22

CLEMSON, S.C. - Notre Dame scored six runs in the third inning in its 10-4 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night. The Fighting Irish, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 18-13 overall and 8-8 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 20-15 overall and 4-9 in ACC play.

Cooper Ingle laced a sacrifice fly in the second inning to score the game’s first run, then Will Taylor followed with a two-out, run-scoring single. In the third inning, the first seven Notre Dame batters reached base and the Fighting Irish scored six runs, highlighted by Vinny Martinez’s two-run double. TJ Williams belted a two-run homer in the fifth inning to give Notre Dame an 8-2 lead.

Blake Wright hit an RBI groundout in the seventh inning, then Brooke Coetzee III extended the Fighting Irish lead with a two-out, two-run double in the top of the eighth inning. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Cam Cannarella, who had three hits in the game, hit an RBI groundout.

Caden Spivey (1-0) earned his first career win by pitching 2.0 scoreless innings in relief. Aidan Tyrell pitched the final 3.0 innings to record his first save of the year. Tiger starter Ethan Darden (2-2) suffered the loss, as he yielded five runs on three hits in 2.0 innings pitched.

The series continues Saturday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. Prior to the game at 3:40 p.m., Clemson will retire former Head Coach Jack Leggett’s #7 during a ceremony at home plate.


Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
WATCH: Behind the scenes of Clemson football's intense Easter egg hunt
WATCH: Behind the scenes of Clemson football's intense Easter egg hunt
Irish take opener over Tigers
Irish take opener over Tigers
Reports: Former Clemson defender signs with Steelers
Reports: Former Clemson defender signs with Steelers
247Sports projects Clemson with top-10 defense in college football this season
247Sports projects Clemson with top-10 defense in college football this season
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Donor's Den

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week