CLEMSON BASEBALL

Clemson and South Carolina will play at Founders Park at a later date.
Clemson and South Carolina will play at Founders Park at a later date.

Clemson-South Carolina series weather update
by - 2024 Mar 1 16:20

COLUMBIA – Clemson's game at South Carolina has been postponed due to rain in the Midlands. A future matchup date at Founders Park is to be determined.

Ticket information regarding the postponed game will be shared at a later date.

The Gamecocks and Tigers will shift to Segra Park, home of the Columbia Fireflies, on Saturday, March 2 at 4 p.m. The game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra. The series concludes at Clemson at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The updated pitching matchups are to be determined later.

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 186-145-2 (1899-2023)

• Record at South Carolina - South Carolina leads 86-70-2 (1900-2023)

• Record at Neutral - Tied 13-13 (1899-2023)

• Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 103-46 (1907-2023)

STARTING PITCHERS (going into the series)

• Friday - RHP Billy Barlow (CU) vs. RHP Eli Jones (USC)

• Saturday - RHP Dylan Eskew (USC) vs. LHP Tristan Smith (CU)

• Sunday - RHP Roman Kimball (USC) vs. RHP Aidan Knaak (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, which has played all of its games at home, defeated USC Upstate 12-6 on Tuesday behind five homers, its most since 2022.

• The Tigers are averaging 8.6 runs per game and hitting .330 with a .570 slugging percentage, .441 on-base percentage and six steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.62 ERA, .236 opponents’ batting average and 2.20 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .950.

SOUTH CAROLINA OVERVIEW

• South Carolina, which has played all its games at home and is averaging 9.3 runs per game, is led by seventh-year Head Coach Mark Kingston.

• The Gamecocks defeated Gardner-Webb 7-1 on Tuesday. They are hitting .285 and have a 2.40 ERA and .968 fielding percentage.

• Former Tiger Dylan Brewer is hitting .519, Ethan Petry is batting .357 with three homers and Garrett Gainey has the team's lone save.

STORIED RIVALRY

• South Carolina is Clemson’s most-common opponent in history, as the two have played 333 times dating to 1899.

• The two have met at least once every year since 1945, with the exception of 1984. Therefore, the two have met each of the last 39 years.

• The season matchups went to a three-game, weekend-series format in 2010 after the two teams played four midweek games for decades.

• South Carolina leads the series 8-6 in regular-season, neutral-site contests since 2010.

• South Carolina leads the series 12-6 at Founders Park (opened in 2009).

• The series is tied 1-1 at Segra Park (the first meeting there was in 2020).

• Clemson leads the series 56-29 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium (opened in 1970).

QUICK HITS

• Clemson is the designated home team and occupies the third-base dugout at Segra Park on Saturday.

• Clemson has won six of the last nine season series against South Carolina from 2015-23.

• Former Tiger Head Coach Monte Lee (2016-22) is the associate head coach at South Carolina.

TIGERS AT SEGRA PARK

• Clemson has a 3-2 all-time record in five games at Segra Park in Columbia, S.C.

• The Tigers have outscored the opposition 34-21 at Segra Park, an average score of 6.8-4.2.

• Clemson is 1-1 against South Carolina at Segra Park.

• Clemson is 1-0 under Head Coach Erik Bakich at Segra Park.

BOB BRADLEY AWARD PRESENTED SUNDAY

• Clemson’s MVP of the South Carolina series is presented the Bob Bradley Award. The Gamecocks’ MVP receives the Tom Price Award.

• The 2024 series marks the 24th year the awards are presented.

• The two late athletic communications directors served as baseball contacts for their respective schools for decades.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Wolfpack ride 6-run inning to take series opener over No. 8 Tigers
Wolfpack ride 6-run inning to take series opener over No. 8 Tigers
5-star lineman has Clemson in top schools
5-star lineman has Clemson in top schools
PHOTO GALLERY: Clemson Spring Practice II
PHOTO GALLERY: Clemson Spring Practice II
No. 18 Tigers fall in ACC play for first time this season
No. 18 Tigers fall in ACC play for first time this season
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts