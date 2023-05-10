Clemson projected as NCAA regional host in latest predictions

Two prominent college baseball outlets moved Clemson into the regional host category on Wednesday. Baseball America, which debuted the Tigers at No. 18 in its rankings this week, was first on Wednesday by tagging Clemson as a No. 13 national seed, hosting Campbell, Alabama and Sam Houston State. They have Clemson’s regional opposite Arkansas’ for the Super Regional round, which the Tigers have not advanced to since 2010. D1Baseball, which debuted Clemson at No. 16 in its rankings this week, projects the Tigers as the No. 11 national seed with Campbell, Georgia and Davidson. They have Clemson opposite a Duke Super Regional currently. Erik Bakich’s Tigers (31-17, 14-10 ACC) have climbed from last in the Atlantic Division after three ACC series to second place with five-straight conference series wins. Clemson heads into a top-15 RPI battle with Coastal Carolina Wednesday with a No. 14 RPI and No. 4 strength of schedule, set to boost the non-conference SOS that’s No. 21 currently. Wednesday’s opponent, Coastal Carolina, is No. 12 in the RPI and Clemson is seeking a season series sweep, after topping them 16-6 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium earlier this season. In ACC-only stats, Clemson is third in batting average (.292) and fifth in stolen bases (41), up to third in doubles (52) while next-to-last in home runs (22). Pitching within the conference, the Tigers rank second in opposing batting average (.243) and fourth in team ERA (4.79) with the sixth-most strikeouts (219). Clemson is tied for fourth in fielding percentage (.978) with the fourth-fewest errors (19) In ACC action, Caden Grice rates second in RBIs (30) and eighth in OPS (1.096) and Cam Cannarella is up to fourth in batting average (.389). Pitching in conference play, Nick Clayton (3.46; 8th), Grice (3.80; 9th) and Austin Gordon (3.80; 10th) are in the top-10 in ERA, and also opposing batting average, with Clayton up to third (.196), then Grice in fourth (.203) and Gordon sixth (.206). Grice paces the league in strikeouts (59), while Gordon has had the most punch-outs looking (20). Grice is tied for second in wins (5).

