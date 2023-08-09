Clemson pro makes MLB debut, homers in first plate appearance

Clemson pro Weston Wilson makes MLB debut, homers in first plate appearance

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – Former Tiger infielder Weston Wilson (High Point, N.C.) made his major league debut with the Philadelphia Phillies as a starter in left field against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night. He went 1-for-1 with a homer, three runs, two walks and a steal in the Phillies’ 7-0 win, as Michael Lorenzen tossed a no-hitter. Wilson belted a homer to lead off the second inning in his first career plate appearance, duplicating the feat of his 2016 Tiger teammate Seth Beer, who hit a long ball in his first career MLB plate appearance with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 10, 2021. Wilson became the fourth former Tiger to play in an MLB game with the Phillies and first since 2019 (Brad Miller). He also became the 68th former Tiger overall to play in a major league game and sixth in 2023. He became the first former Tiger to make his MLB debut in 2023 as well. The two-time ACC Academic Honor Roll member, who played for the Tigers from 2014-16, was a career .260 hitter with 26 doubles, four triples, 14 homers and 94 RBIs in 175 games at Clemson. He had his best season as a junior in 2016, when he hit .279 with seven homers and 45 RBIs in 63 games. After the season, he was drafted in the 17th round (No. 501 overall pick) by the Milwaukee Brewers. Wilson played at every level of the Brewers’ organization in the minor leagues between 2016-22, with the exception of 2020 due to the cancellation of the minor league season. He has played 100 games for the Phillies’ AAA affiliate, Lehigh Valley, in 2023. In 706 games in the minors, he has totaled 642 hits, 97 homers and 372 RBIs. Every Tiger team from 1974 to 2020 had at least one future major leaguer on its roster. WESTON WILSON



Scott Franzke on the call... "You only get one chance to hit a homer on yout first swing in the big leagues ...

.

.. swung on, hit deep, and I think he did it! He did it!" pic.twitter.com/WDsItzuVCx — Nick Piccone (@_piccone) August 9, 2023

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now