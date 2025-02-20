sports_baseball
Clemson opens home schedule hosting VCU, NC A&T

The No. 8 Tigers host VCU and North Carolina A&T in the Clemson Baseball Invitational this weekend.

INVITATIONAL SETUP

• Who (Friday) – VCU (1-3) vs. Clemson (2-1)

• Who (Saturday) – North Carolina A&T (2-0) & VCU (1-3) vs. Clemson (2-1)

• Who (Sunday) – North Carolina A&T (2-0) vs. Clemson (2-1)

• Best Ranking – A&T – NR; VCU – NR; CU – No. 8 Baseball America, NCBWA, Perfect Game

• When – Friday (4 p.m.), Saturday (Noon & 4 p.m.), Sunday (2 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers – Fred Cunningham, Ron Smith

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY (VCU)

• Overall Record – 0-0

SERIES HISTORY (NORTH CAROLINA A&T)

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 1-0 (2005)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 1-0 (2005)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – LHP Cade Dressler (VCU - 0-1, 9.00 ERA) vs. RHP Aidan Knaak (CU - 0-0, 9.00)

• Saturday – RHP Angel Ortiz (A&T - 1-0, 3.60) vs. LHP Ethan Darden (CU - 0-0, 0.00)

• Saturday – RHP Brian Yetter (VCU - 0-1, 11.57) vs. TBA (CU)

• Sunday – RHP Mekai Griffin (A&T - 0-0, 4.50) vs. LHP Justin LeGuernic (CU - 0-1, 37.80)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, which has yet to play a home game, won two of three games in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 9.0 runs per game and hitting .324 with a .422 slugging percentage, .418 on-base percentage and two steals.

• The pitching staff has a 9.00 ERA, .283 opponents’ batting average and 2.82 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .990.

VCU OVERVIEW

• VCU, which has played all its games on the road and is averaging 3.8 runs per game, is led by first-year Head Coach Sean Thompson.

• The Rams lost at Longwood 6-3 on Tuesday. They are hitting .235 and have a 8.90 ERA and .968 fielding percentage.

• Jacob Lee is hitting .429 with a homer and six RBIs and Seth Werchan is batting .333 with two steals.

NORTH CAROLINA A&T OVERVIEW

• North Carolina A&T, which has yet to play a road game and is averaging 13.0 runs per game, is led by 11th-year Head Coach Ben Hall.

• The Aggies defeated Delaware State in both matchups last weekend. They are hitting .382 and have a 3.50 ERA and .959 fielding percentage.

• AJ Jones is 4-for-7 (.571) with two RBIs, JT Taylor is 4-for-7 (.571) with five RBIs and Bruce Wyche and Tyler Smith each have hit a homer.

QUICK HITS

• The Aggies play VCU on Sunday at 10 a.m. (no live video) in the only game not involving the Tigers.

• North Carolina A&T Head Coach Ben Hall was an infielder at Clemson in 2005 and 2006, hitting .266 in 78 games (11 starts) as a Tiger.

• Clemson scored 15 of its 27 runs in the first and ninth innings in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown last weekend.

SHRINERS SHOWDOWN RECAP

• Clemson was one of four teams in the six-team Shriners Children’s College Showdown with a 2-1 record to tie for the best record.

• The showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas from Feb. 14-16 marked Clemson’s first three games in an MLB stadium and a dome.

• It marked Clemson’s first regular-season tournament since 2005 and its first regular-season game outside the Eastern time zone since 2005.

• Clemson defeated No. 13 Oklahoma State 6-5 in the first game, then beat No. 12 Arizona 16-5 in its second game before falling to Ole Miss.

• Oklahoma State and Arizona were the top-two teams, respectively, in the Big 12 Conference coaches preseason poll.

• The Tigers hit .324 with 10 doubles, 27 runs, a .418 on-base percentage, two steals and a .990 fielding percentage in the showdown.

Dominic Listi was 5-for-9 (.556) with seven RBIs, four runs, two walks, two hit-by-pitches and a .643 on-base percentage in three games.


