Clemson LHP picked in MLB draft

Ryan Ammons started the season in the rotation and finished in the bullpen and he became a third 2023 Tiger to be selected in the MLB draft.
Clemson LHP Ryan Ammons picked in MLB draft
2023 Jul 10, Mon 17:59

Clemson left-handed reliever Ryan Ammons was the 298th overall pick in the 10th round of the MLB draft by the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

Ammons pitched in 13 games after an arm injury forced him to miss time this season, tallying 20 innings pitched and a 2-0 record with a 4.05 ERA, five saves and 26 strikeouts to eight walks.

He's made 47 appearances in all at Clemson and totaled 13 saves, with 75 strikeouts to 28 walks.

The pick has an estimated slot value of $167.9k (MLB.com).

Ammons was a North/South Select Team member and a two-time All-State selection out of Wren High School (SC).

Ammons is a third 2023 Tiger picked so far, joining Caden Grice (64/Arizona D-Backs) and Cooper Ingle (125/Cleveland Guardians).

Ammons was the first Tiger drafted by the Red Sox since 2015 (Clate Schmidt).

