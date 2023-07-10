Clemson LHP picked in MLB draft

|
Clemson LHP Ryan Ammons picked in MLB draft
Clemson left-handed reliever
Ryan Ammons was the 298th overall pick in the 10th round of the MLB draft by the Boston Red Sox on Monday.
Ammons pitched in 13 games after an arm injury forced him to miss time this season, tallying 20 innings pitched and a 2-0 record with a 4.05 ERA, five saves and 26 strikeouts to eight walks. He's made 47 appearances in all at Clemson and totaled 13 saves, with 75 strikeouts to 28 walks. The pick has an estimated slot value of $167.9k (MLB.com). Ammons was a North/South Select Team member and a two-time All-State selection out of Wren High School (SC). Ammons is a third 2023 Tiger picked so far, joining Caden Grice (64/Arizona D-Backs) and Cooper Ingle (125/Cleveland Guardians). Ammons was the first Tiger drafted by the Red Sox since 2015 (Clate Schmidt). Congrats, @Ryanammons21❗️ 👏 ⚾️ 🐾 72 days ago, @Ryanammons21 saw a @RedSox game at Fenway Park after #Clemson won the series at Boston College.
The junior LHP was drafted in the 10th round (No. 298 overall) by @RedSox❗️#ClemsonFamily 🐾 🐅#MLBDraft @MLB pic.twitter.com/a0cX2oXOxu
Today, he was drafted in the 10th round by Boston. 👏 💪 ⚾️#ClemsonFamily pic.twitter.com/1PPWKp3I2T
