Clemson LHP picked in MLB draft

Ammons pitched in 13 games after an arm injury forced him to miss time this season, tallying 20 innings pitched and a 2-0 record with a 4.05 ERA, five saves and 26 strikeouts to eight walks.

He's made 47 appearances in all at Clemson and totaled 13 saves, with 75 strikeouts to 28 walks.

The pick has an estimated slot value of $167.9k (MLB.com).

Ammons was a North/South Select Team member and a two-time All-State selection out of Wren High School (SC).

Ammons is a third 2023 Tiger picked so far, joining Caden Grice (64/Arizona D-Backs) and Cooper Ingle (125/Cleveland Guardians).

Ammons was the first Tiger drafted by the Red Sox since 2015 (Clate Schmidt).