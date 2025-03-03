Clemson jumps into Top 5 of rankings

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Clemson baseball rode the momentum of a sweep of the Gamecocks to some Top 5 rankings Monday morning. The Tigers are up to No. 4 with Perfect Game and .No. 5 with Baseball America. "Clemson put together one of the louder weeks in the country with a 20-7 midweek rout of Winthrop and relatively stress-free weekend sweep against rival South Carolina. Center fielder Cam Cannarella went 5-for-13 with a double and six runs while infielder Collin Priest went 4-for-13 with two home runs, which currently leads the team. Led by Ethan Darden’s seven shutout frames, the Tigers’ starters combined for 17.2 innings, 17 strikeouts and just three earned runs allowed over the weekend. Clemson’s final non-conference tuneups will come in the form of midweek games against USC Upstate and Presbyterian and a weekend series against Davidson," said Baseball America. Clemson didn't trail on the weekend, which was an eighth series victory over South Carolina in the last eleven and a third sweep in the last four years. Tennessee tops both polls, but not D1Baseball, where LSU is No. 1, Tennessee is No. 2 and Clemson is No. 11. Lucas Mahlstedt is second in the ACC in saves (3), Dominic Listi ranks fourth in on-base percentage (.574), Ethan Darden is eighth in ERA (1.06), Drew Titsworth is eighth in saves (2) and Aidan Knaak is ninth in strikeouts (24). Clemson baseball in the polls (Monday a.m.) Perfect Game: 4 (prev. 7) Baesball America: 5 (prev. 7) D1Baseball: 11 (prev. 13) Just what we need to get us going on a Monday morning. 🧹@JarrenPurify pic.twitter.com/wOlEGmW9wr — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 3, 2025 For the third game in a row, the Tigers gave up only five hits to the Gamecocks. 👀



🎥 #Clemson vs. South Carolina Highlights ➡️ 3/2/25 pic.twitter.com/7jIxkHIWYB — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 3, 2025

