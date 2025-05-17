Clemson bats stay hot as Tigers sweep Pitt

PITTSBURGH - Jack Crighton went 4-for-5 with three doubles, a triple and three runs and Collin Priest had a homer and five RBIs to lead No. 9 Clemson to a 13-6 victory over Pittsburgh at Charles L. Cost Field on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers, who swept the series 3-0, improved to 41-15 overall and 18-12 in the ACC. The Panthers dropped to 27-26 overall and 10-20 in ACC play. Crighton had a hit in eight consecutive at-bats over three games with a hit in each of his first four plate appearances on Saturday before striking out in the eighth inning. Crighton’s three doubles matched a school record, as it was the 20th three-double game by a Tiger in history. Cam Cannarella extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a single in the first inning, then Priest hit a two-run homer, his 11th of the year, that traveled 469 feet. After Clemson scored a run in the second inning, Dominic Listi belted a three-run homer, his fourth of the year, in the third inning. Jacob Jarrell followed with his 13th homer of the year, then Crighton hit a double and scored on a groundout. In the top of the fifth inning, Cannarella grounded a two-run double, then the Panthers dented the scoreboard with a two-out run in the bottom of the fifth inning. In the sixth inning, Jayden Melendez crushed a two-run homer, then Jake Kendro followed with a solo homer. Priest lined a two-out single in the seventh inning to score a run, then Pittsburgh plated a run in the eighth inning. In the ninth inning, Priest grounded a two-run single. Tiger starter Talan Bell pitched 4.0 scoreless innings of three-hit ball with three strikeouts, then Joe Allen (4-0) pitched the fifth inning to earn the win. Pittsburgh starter Aidan Coleman (2-2) suffered the loss, as he surrendered six runs on seven hits in 2.1 innings pitched. Clemson is either the No. 4 or No. 5 seed in the single-elimination ACC Tournament, which is played at Durham (N.C.) Bulls Athletic Park from Tuesday to Sunday. The Tigers’ first opponent, day, time and seed will be determined on Saturday evening. Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

After @CamCannarella led off the game with a single to extend his hitting streak to 15 games, @collinpriest13 CRUSHED a two-run homer OVER THE BATTERS' EYE! 💣



🚀 469 ft

💨 107 mph



T1 || CU 2, PIT 0



🖥 https://t.co/OGL2yKSpzv pic.twitter.com/Ek8sFr8tkg — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) May 17, 2025

DOM 💣



On the ninth pitch of his at-bat, @dominiclisti hits a laser to double the Tiger lead!



🚀 396 ft

💨 102 mph



T3 || CU 6, PIT 0



🖥 https://t.co/OGL2yKSpzv pic.twitter.com/Qqo3rq4TZ6 — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) May 17, 2025

JJ smokes another! @jacob_jarrell1



🚀 393 ft

💨 108 mph



T3 || CU 7, PIT 0



🖥 https://t.co/OGL2yKSpzv pic.twitter.com/v6j0Wmn9A4 — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) May 17, 2025

Tigers close out the regular season with a sweep & 4️⃣1️⃣ wins, most in the ACC! pic.twitter.com/ICRzXjN3QZ — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) May 17, 2025