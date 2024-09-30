CLEMSON BASEBALL

Clemson begins fall training this week.
Clemson baseball set to begin fall training
CLEMSON, S.C. – The 2025 Tigers begin fall training this weekend, as they have 24 returning lettermen from the 2024 team that advanced to the Clemson Super Regional. The Tigers also return two All-Americans, junior outfielder Cam Cannarella and sophomore righthander Aidan Knaak.

Under third-year Head Coach Erik Bakich, the fall training season continues through November and concludes with three Clemson Super Regional scrimmages at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, scheduled for the weekend of Nov. 15-17, with dates and times to be determined. All intrasquad scrimmages are free and open to the public.

The Tigers are scheduled to play a scrimmage at Alabama on Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. EST. The scrimmage is free and open to the public.

