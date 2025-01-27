Clemson baseball ranked in Top 10 preseason by Baseball America

Baseball America is the latest national outlet to rank the Tigers Top 10 preseason, assessing Erik Bakich's club at No. 8.

"Clemson demonstrated key improvement in its second year under head coach Erik Bakich. It won a regular-season conference title for the first time since 2018 and advanced to the super regional round for the first time since 2010. The Tigers appear poised to take the next step—reaching the College World Series—with center fielder Cam Cannarella, a Player of the Year contender, and 2024 freshman All-American righthanded starter Aidan Knaak back in the fold. Reigning Big Ten Freshman of the year and BA Second-Team Freshman All-American Luke Gaffney, among a handful of other transfers, should help offset draft losses," said Baseball America's analysts.

Texas A&M paces that Top 25, with an SEC top quartet filled out by LSU, Tennessee and Arkansas.

Virginia leads the ACC at No. 5 and Florida State is right after that. Duke (10), UNC (12), NC State (16) and Wake Forest (17) also make the ranking.

Clemson was also No. 8 in the Perfect Game preseason Top 25.

Clemson preseason rankings

Baseball America: 8

Perfect Game: 8

D1Baseball: 15