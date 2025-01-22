Clemson baseball opens spring training this week

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson baseball program begins its spring training season this weekend in advance of its 128th season of competition. The Tigers’ first games of the 2025 season are in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown at Arlington, Texas from Feb. 14-16. Erik Bakich is in his third season as head coach at Clemson, as he has directed the Tigers to 88 victories, 11th most in the nation during that time. Clemson was one of only six programs to total 44+ wins in both 2023 and 2024. Bakich led the Tigers to a regional host season in 2023 and 2024, one of only five schools in the nation that can make the claim. His 68.2 winning percentage against ACC teams since 2023 is highest among ACC members as well. The Tigers return two 2024 All-Americans, including junior outfielder Cam Cannarella. He is a career .363 hitter with 18 homers, 107 RBIs and 24 stolen bases in 117 games. He is the No. 4 college prospect for the 2025 draft in the preseason according to D1Baseball. Sophomore Aidan Knaak is the other returning All-American. The righthander had one of the best seasons by a Tiger freshman pitcher in history in 2024. He was 5-1 with a 3.35 ERA and 108 strikeouts against 29 walks in 2024, when he was named National Freshman Pitcher-of-the-Year by NCBWA. The 2025 schedule features 33 home games and a season-opening tournament at Arlington, Texas, which marks Clemson’s first regular-season games outside the Eastern Time Zone since 2005. The ACC Tournament returns to Durham, N.C. for the 14th time overall and first time since 2023, when the Tigers won the tourney championship.