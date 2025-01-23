Clemson baseball announces Absolutely Ridiculous apparel partnership

Press Release by

CLEMSON, S.C. - Clemson Baseball announced a partnership on Thursday with Absolutely Ridiculous, a creative brand that is reimagining sports through functional art to instill confidence and foster self-expression in athletes. Absolutely Ridiculous is now the exclusive fielding gloves, sliding mitts and glove loops brand for the program. Additionally, officially licensed Clemson items will soon be available at retail. Absolutely Ridiculous, established in 2021, combines inspirations of art, fashion, luxury, music, pop culture and sports to broaden the role of sports equipment beyond utility. Founded by the artist X, aka “Imagined by X,” and based in Nashville, Tenn., Absolutely Ridiculous has become widely known for bringing a fresh perspective to baseball and its adoption by young players throughout the country. “When we look at potential partnerships, we look for partners that aim to grow the sport and boldly do things different,” explained the Absolutely Ridiculous founder, X. “Coach Bakich and the Clemson Baseball program are exactly that. Their willingness to break the mold and listen to their players’ desires opens up a world of creativity and self-expression in baseball that nobody has seen before at this level. I couldn’t be more excited to help usher this program into a new era and help bring more fun, confidence and self-expression to the field this season.” “We are beyond thrilled to partner with Absolutely Ridiculous,” said Head Coach Erik Bakich. “Its innovative approach and product design creativity has captured the enthusiasm of baseball players at every level. Its products not only shine a spotlight on a player’s individual personality, but it has pioneered a new and different way to build fun and camaraderie into team sports. The artistic vision of Absolutely Ridiculous, plus a 20-year friendship with COO Kevin Culley, who helped launch a global baseball division at a previous company, all contributed to this exciting endeavor. LET’S GO!” For more information on Absolutely Ridiculous, visit its official social media accounts on X, Instagram and YouTube. About Absolutely Ridiculous Founded in 2021 by former athlete and award-winning artist “X,” Nashville-based Absolutely Ridiculous is a creative endeavor that reimagines sporting goods as functional art, collaborating with influential brands and individuals on innovative designs that break the mold of traditional sporting goods by blending elements of art, fashion, luxury, music, pop culture and sports. The original Absolutely Ridiculous concept was a baseball glove designed to look like a melting ice cream cone, which sold out online in mere seconds. The company’s product line has since grown to include an array of unique, game-ready baseball and softball gloves – all meticulously crafted using professional grade Kip lather – as well as sliding mitts, headwear and leather care products, with new concepts released through a “sneaker culture” drop model that creates both a buzz and demand unmatched in the industry. Absolutely Ridiculous became one of the youngest brands ever to be featured in “MLB The Show” with the inclusion of several of its gloves and other items in the 2023 edition of the popular video game. 🔥 #Clemson is partnering with @ariagloves, who will provide fielding gloves, sliding mitts & glove loops for the program❗️ 👀https://t.co/P0f5zAHNw1 pic.twitter.com/Foby5EPz2h — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) January 23, 2025