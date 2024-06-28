Blake Wright honored as NSCA All-American

CLEMSON, S.C. - Senior infielder Blake Wright (Belleair, Fla.) was named a strength & conditioning All-American by the National Strength & Conditioning Association. He became the fifth Tiger since 2018 to be named a strength & conditioning All-American by NSCA, joining Ryley Gilliam (2018), Bryce Teodosio (2021), Geoffrey Gilbert (2022) and Jackson Lindley (2023). “Blake has consistently dedicated himself to his physical preparation since arriving at Clemson as a freshman four years ago,” said Rick Franzblau, Clemson’s director of olympic sports strength & conditioning, in May. “He attacks every workout, warmup and sprint session with the same intensity and focus that he plays the infield for the Tigers. Blake is one of the strongest athletes on the team, demonstrated by his 500+ pound split deadlift and 300+ pound bench press. “Blake is one of the only two-time captains in team history. His greatest contribution to the team has been the leadership that he has provided in the weight room and off the diamond. Whether it be firing up one of his teammates in the weight room or inviting one of the “weight-gain guys” over for a steak dinner, Blake has exemplified the team credo of ‘love the team more than your role’.” Wright, a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and Golden Spikes Award, split time at third base and second base in 2024. The team co-captain hit .340 with 10 doubles, two triples, 22 homers, 75 RBIs, 68 runs and a .652 slugging percentage as the only Tiger to play all 60 games. Wright led or tied for the team lead in games, batting average, runs, hits (87), homers, RBIs and total bases (167). He also had a .959 fielding percentage, committing only seven errors in 171 chances. In his four-year Tiger career, Wright hit .303 with 31 doubles, two triples, 42 homers, 165 RBIs, 137 runs and nine steals in 176 games (169 starts).