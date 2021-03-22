Tigers signee receives release from Clemson letter of intent
by - 2021 Mar 22, Mon 22:02
TigerNet: (3.54)

Height: 6-6   Weight: 185   Hometown: Wake Forest, NC (Heritage HS)   Class: 2021
Taylor committed in October.
Clemson 2021 guard signee Lucas Taylor announced Monday evening that he asked for his release from a letter of intent for the Tigers and it was granted.

"After talking with my family, I have decided to request and have received a release from my LOI and will reopen my recruitment," Taylor said on Twitter. "Thank you Coach Brownell and Coach Goins for all you guys have done for me!"

Taylor was rated a 3-star prospect out of Wake Forest, North Carolina and had Cincinnati, Wisconsin, Davidson and Marquette among his other top schools before committing to Clemson last October.

Clemson also had junior guard John Newman III transfer out on Monday.

Taylor was a part of a three-man signee class over the fall with four-star guard Joshua Beadle and three-star forward Ian Schieffelin.

