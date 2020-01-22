Rising Peach State prospect announces Clemson offer
by - Correspondent - Wednesday, January 22, 2020 4:55 PM
Nathaniel Wiggins - Athlete Copy Embed Code
Height: 6-2   Weight: 170   Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Westlake HS)   Class: 2021
#22 ATH, #38 GA

2021 Atlanta athlete Nathaniel Wiggins announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.

"Blessed To Receive Another Offer From Clemson University!!" Wiggins posted on Twitter.

Wiggins also announced offers from Miami, Florida State and Michigan State on Wednesday, with Georgia, Tennessee, Arkansas, LSU and Missouri offering this month as well.

Wiggins was a standout playmaker in all three phases for Grady (Ga.) before moving on to Westlake (Ga.) this offseason.

