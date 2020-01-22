|
Rising Peach State prospect announces Clemson offer
Nathaniel Wiggins - Athlete
Height: 6-2 Weight: 170 Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Westlake HS) Class: 2021
2021 Atlanta athlete
Nathaniel Wiggins announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.
"Blessed To Receive Another Offer From Clemson University!!" Wiggins posted on Twitter. Wiggins also announced offers from Miami, Florida State and Michigan State on Wednesday, with Georgia, Tennessee, Arkansas, LSU and Missouri offering this month as well. Wiggins was a standout playmaker in all three phases for Grady (Ga.) before moving on to Westlake (Ga.) this offseason.
Blessed To Receive Another Offer From Clemson University !! ???? pic.twitter.com/l6jq0ofBQX— Nathaniel Wiggins (@WigginNathaniel) January 22, 2020
