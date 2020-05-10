Recent Clemson offer named top-100 prospect

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

247Sports ranked 2021 shooting guard D'Marco Dunn in its top-100 prospects after he picked up a number of prominent offers lately, including Clemson last Tuesday. Dunn (6-4 180) is now rated the No. 90 overall prospect and the No. 19 shooting guard. He also picked up offers from Maryland, Xavier, Marquette and Houston in the last month.

Dunn's Westover (N.C.) team went 30-0 in his junior campaign.

Efficient and smooth wing. Can really score the ball, from 3 levels. Shot 44% from 3 this season with length and athleticism. Sees the floor. No real holes in his game. 20 Points. 7 Boards. 2.5 Steals. 30-0 in 2019-20. @dmarcodunn @WestoverBBall https://t.co/fCTAoTnRBJ — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) May 9, 2020

Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!! pic.twitter.com/JCNKzHliFn — D’Marco (@dmarcodunn) May 6, 2020