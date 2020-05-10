Recent Clemson offer named top-100 prospect
by - Correspondent - Sunday, May 10, 2020 5:55 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets

247Sports ranked 2021 shooting guard D'Marco Dunn in its top-100 prospects after he picked up a number of prominent offers lately, including Clemson last Tuesday.

Dunn (6-4 180) is now rated the No. 90 overall prospect and the No. 19 shooting guard.

He also picked up offers from Maryland, Xavier, Marquette and Houston in the last month.

Dunn's Westover (N.C.) team went 30-0 in his junior campaign.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson in top schools for 5-star OT
Clemson in top schools for 5-star OT
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #39 'Downtown Clemson in 1920s'
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #39 'Downtown Clemson in 1920s'
Clemson makes final four for 4-star DB
Clemson makes final four for 4-star DB
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 81 Recruits (64 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week