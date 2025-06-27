Top 25: Clemson's most important players in 2025 - Walker Parks

We are under a month away from Dabo Swinney's media day, where we will hear from the staff ahead of fall camp. In the meantime, we will identify the 25 most important players to a championship. Important doesn't necessarily equate to best, but in some instances, that will be the case. Starting at No. 25 and working our way down, the third entry on this list hails from the trenches, and has been one of the longest tenured Tigers in program history. He has over 2,800 snaps to his name, and will be entering 2025 looking to end his college career on a high note. No. 23, OL Walker Parks Grayson Mann: If the phrase "Steady Eddie" was meant for someone, that's how you should characterize Walker Parks. After a 2023 campaign in which he saw only two games of action and suffered a season-ending ankle injury against Charleston Southern, Parks had to come to terms with his football mortality. Parks was told there was a strong chance he'd never play football again. He had different plans, starting all 14 games in 2024, consistently holding up his own at right guard as the Tiger offensive line saw a resurgence on their way back to an ACC crown and the College Football Playoff. His best moment of the season came in the most unlikely spot. With injuries to the offensive line entering a conference clash with Pittsburgh, Parks and Co. were very thin, with Leigh not traveling with the team due to injury. Elyjah Thurmon started in Leigh's place, but it only took one play for that to be shaken up as well. Thurmon suffered a season-ending injury on the first snap, leaving Matt Luke to throw Miller out at left tackle, slotting Parks at right tackle. Despite the makeshift line, Parks did just enough to give Cade Klubnik a chance to lead a game-winning drive to avoid an upset on the road, finishing 7-1 in the ACC and having just enough to make it to Charlotte. Parks has given Clemson everything, and he will do so again in his last ride with the Tigers. David Hood: I think Grayson did a great job of describing Parks and how he fits on the field. Let me take a different outlook. Walker Parks' dad, David, played on the offensive line at Kentucky, and I first met David it was obvious where Walker gets his toughness. And I've seen Walker missing practices in the fall and practices in the spring as he has recovered from injuries. And yet, he keeps going back out there. There is no million-dollar NIL deal, there are no promises of a bright NFL future, and there are no promises he will play tomorrow. But he goes back out there, time and time again, for the love of the game, the love of his school, and the love of his coaches and teammates. He's an old school player who gets the most out of what he has, and that is why he is so important to the offensive line this season. That mentality, that toughness, will take you a long way.

