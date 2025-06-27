National analyst lower on Death Valley, challenges 'toughest places to play' rankings

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

CBS Sports analyst Josh Pate had some issues with a ranking of the toughest places to play in college football recently. Clemson was slotted No. 6 for the toughest places to play in EA Sports' College Football 26, a move from No. 12 in the first revamped edition last year. Pate still has Death Valley in the Top 10, but lower at No. 9 overall. "Great atmosphere. I've got no complaints," Pate said. "I also think that it's just a wonderful thing that we get to see that place in Week 1 this year. LSU going to Clemson. Not Atlanta. Not New Orleans...College football needs to be played on home (campuses). We get to see Clemson in all of its glory. So, release the balloons, Dabo, outrun his entire roster down the Hill, let's go." Pate got more warmed up on some other rankings. "This is not false outrage. They just got this wrong," Pate said. "I don't know exactly how they define 'Toughest Places to Play.' It could be the best winning percentage at home. It could be that over the past five years...There is some mild under and overrating, but there is some egregious oversights..." Pate did a Top 12 that had Tennessee up 11 spots and on top of LSU (EA's No. 1), with Oregon five spots higher than EA's at No. 4, Washington at No. 6 (+12 from EA's), Auburn at No. 7 (+10 from EA's), Ohio State down six spots to No. 10, and Georgia down eight spots to No. 12. "I've seen most all of them," Pate said. "Ohio State is not a Top 5. Ohio State wins all the time because Ohio State is really good...Georgia's not Top 5 either...Bama is not Top 5." EA described the ranking last year as follows: "The Development Team worked to compile a list of the Top 25 Toughest Places to Play, factoring in historical stats such as home winning %, home game attendance, active home winning streaks, team prestige, and more." As future CFB Commissioner it is imperative I release these facts annually pic.twitter.com/2ILHeRvFOK — Josh Pate (@JoshPateCFB) June 27, 2025 Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

