No. 1 2022 safety announces Clemson offer

Clemson's first reported 2022 offer is out. Four-star safety Kamari Wilson (Fort Pierce, Fla.) is rated the top at his position by 247Sports and he was ecstatic about the offer Thursday morning. "Wow I am truly blown away!! Astonished to say I have received an offer from the Clemson University!!" Wilson posted on Twitter. He's already added 30-plus offers going into his junior season.

Wilson is committed to the Under Armour All-American Game.

