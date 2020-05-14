No. 1 2022 safety announces Clemson offer
Thursday, May 14, 2020
Kamari Wilson - Safety Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.78)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 195   Hometown: Fort Pierce, FL (Fort Pierce Westwood HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
# 34 Overall, # 1 S, # 5 FL

Clemson's first reported 2022 offer is out.

Four-star safety Kamari Wilson (Fort Pierce, Fla.) is rated the top at his position by 247Sports and he was ecstatic about the offer Thursday morning.

"Wow I am truly blown away!! Astonished to say I have received an offer from the Clemson University!!" Wilson posted on Twitter.

He's already added 30-plus offers going into his junior season.

Wilson is committed to the Under Armour All-American Game.

