No. 1 2022 safety announces Clemson offer
|Thursday, May 14, 2020 11:14 AM- -
Kamari Wilson - Safety
Height: 6-1 Weight: 195 Hometown: Fort Pierce, FL (Fort Pierce Westwood HS) Class: 2022
# 34 Overall, # 1 S, # 5 FL
Clemson's first reported 2022 offer is out.
Four-star safety Kamari Wilson (Fort Pierce, Fla.) is rated the top at his position by 247Sports and he was ecstatic about the offer Thursday morning. "Wow I am truly blown away!! Astonished to say I have received an offer from the Clemson University!!" Wilson posted on Twitter. He's already added 30-plus offers going into his junior season.
Wilson is committed to the Under Armour All-American Game.
Wow I am truly blown away?? Astonished to say I have received an offer from the Clemson University??@coach_jgeorgejr @CoachScoe @CUCoachReed @SWiltfong247 @CoachEMURGE @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/PUb8kxY22A— Kamari wilson (@Kamariwilson1) May 14, 2020
