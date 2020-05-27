NCAA extends the recruiting dead period

Clemson typically holds its big recruiting event called the 'All-In Cookout' in July, where committed and some top uncommitted prospects for the upcoming signing class are on hand. They held the event on July 26 last year.

The school does not typically announce ahead of time the date for the cookout beyond to recruits attending.

The committee also determined that starting June 1 strength and conditioning coaches may virtually observe voluntary physical workouts for health and safety purposes, but only if requested by the student-athlete.