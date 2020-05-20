Fast-rising QB prospect commits to Clemson

Clemson picked up its second commitment in as many days from the Peach State -- and a pledge at an elusive position this cycle. Three-star and fast-rising QB prospect Bubba Chandler (North Oconee HS, Ga.) announced a Clemson commitment Wednesday, less than a full day removed from No. 2-rated inside linebacker Barrett Carter announcing his Tigers pledge. Chandler decommitted from the Georgia baseball team a few weeks ago after his football interest picked up. Power 5 schools that followed Clemson in offering football scholarships were Miami, Ole Miss and Louisville. His offers before Clemson had previously been Elon, Gardner-Webb, Western Kentucky, Mercer, Troy and Charlotte. He intends to play football and baseball for the Tigers.

"I’m grateful for this opportunity! God has truly blessed me!" Chandler said in a Twitter announcement. "I can not thank the people who have supported me through this enough!

"With that being said I’m 1000% committed for Football and Baseball to Clemson University!!"

Chandler totaled 31 touchdowns with over 2,500 total yards as a junior.

He brings Clemson's 2021 class to 12 commitments, ranking third in total points behind Ohio State (17 commits) and Tennessee (22).

