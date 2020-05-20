BREAKING

Breaking: Fast-rising QB prospect commits to Clemson
by - Wednesday, May 20, 2020 3:05 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Bubba Chandler Photo
Bubba Chandler - Quarterback Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (3.03)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 195   Hometown: Bogart, GA (North Oconee HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#49 GA
24/7:
#21 PRO, #51 GA
Chandler has picked up Power 5 interest quickly after Clemson's offer.
Chandler has picked up Power 5 interest quickly after Clemson's offer.

Clemson picked up its second commitment in as many days from the Peach State -- and a pledge at an elusive position this cycle.

Three-star and fast-rising QB prospect Bubba Chandler (North Oconee HS, Ga.) announced a Clemson commitment Wednesday, less than a full day removed from No. 2-rated inside linebacker Barrett Carter announcing his Tigers pledge.

Chandler decommitted from the Georgia baseball team a few weeks ago after his football interest picked up. Power 5 schools that followed Clemson in offering football scholarships were Miami, Ole Miss and Louisville. His offers before Clemson had previously been Elon, Gardner-Webb, Western Kentucky, Mercer, Troy and Charlotte.

He intends to play football and baseball for the Tigers.

"I’m grateful for this opportunity! God has truly blessed me!" Chandler said in a Twitter announcement. "I can not thank the people who have supported me through this enough!

"With that being said I’m 1000% committed for Football and Baseball to Clemson University!!"

Chandler totaled 31 touchdowns with over 2,500 total yards as a junior.

He brings Clemson's 2021 class to 12 commitments, ranking third in total points behind Ohio State (17 commits) and Tennessee (22).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Fast-rising QB prospect commits to Clemson
Fast-rising QB prospect commits to Clemson
Elite LB commits to Clemson
Elite LB commits to Clemson
Twitter reacts to Nation's No. 2 ILB committing to Clemson
Twitter reacts to Nation's No. 2 ILB committing to Clemson
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 82 Recruits (65 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 12 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week