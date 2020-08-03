Elite QB picks up Clemson offer

TigerNet Staff by

Ty Simpson Quarterback TigerNet: (4.79) (4.79)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 185 Hometown: Martin, TN (Westview HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#26 Overall, #2 QB, #1 TN #26 Overall, #2 QB, #1 TN Rivals:

24/7:

# 91 Overall, # 4 DUAL, # 2 TN # 91 Overall, # 4 DUAL, # 2 TN 6-2185Martin, TN (Westview HS)2022

One of the top-rated dual-threat QBs for 2022 announced a Clemson offer on Monday.

Ty Simpson (Martin, Tn.) is Clemson's first reported QB offer for 2022. He is rated the top player in Tennessee and as high as the No. 2 dual-threat QB in the nation.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson!" Simpson posted on Twitter.

As a sophomore, Simpson passed for 1,391 yards with 14 TDs.

He holds over 30 offers already.