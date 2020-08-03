|
Elite QB picks up Clemson offer
|Monday, August 3, 2020 10:54 AM-
|
Ty Simpson - Quarterback
Height: 6-2 Weight: 185 Hometown: Martin, TN (Westview HS) Class: 2022
TigerNet: (4.79)
ESPN:
#26 Overall, #2 QB, #1 TN
Rivals:
24/7:
# 91 Overall, # 4 DUAL, # 2 TN
One of the top-rated dual-threat QBs for 2022 announced a Clemson offer on Monday.
Ty Simpson (Martin, Tn.) is Clemson's first reported QB offer for 2022. He is rated the top player in Tennessee and as high as the No. 2 dual-threat QB in the nation.
"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson!" Simpson posted on Twitter.
As a sophomore, Simpson passed for 1,391 yards with 14 TDs.
He holds over 30 offers already.
Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson! #ALLIN ?????? @CoachStreeter @Coach_TElliott pic.twitter.com/TBoiHf6iAU— Ty Simpson (@tysimpson510151) August 3, 2020
Getting me right @CoachB_Johnson pic.twitter.com/Wix2a0z95Z— Ty Simpson (@tysimpson510151) July 28, 2020
