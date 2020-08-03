Elite QB picks up Clemson offer
by - Monday, August 3, 2020 10:54 AM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Ty Simpson - Quarterback Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.79)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 185   Hometown: Martin, TN (Westview HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#26 Overall, #2 QB, #1 TN
Rivals:
24/7:
# 91 Overall, # 4 DUAL, # 2 TN
Simpson is Clemson's first QB offer for 2022.
Simpson is Clemson's first QB offer for 2022.

One of the top-rated dual-threat QBs for 2022 announced a Clemson offer on Monday.

Ty Simpson (Martin, Tn.) is Clemson's first reported QB offer for 2022. He is rated the top player in Tennessee and as high as the No. 2 dual-threat QB in the nation.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson!" Simpson posted on Twitter.

As a sophomore, Simpson passed for 1,391 yards with 14 TDs.

He holds over 30 offers already.

Comment on this story
Print   
Tags: Ty Simpson
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Trevor Lawrence reacts to possible boycott by Pac-12 players
Trevor Lawrence reacts to possible boycott by Pac-12 players
Elite QB picks up Clemson offer
Elite QB picks up Clemson offer
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #124 'Campus in 1930s'
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #124 'Campus in 1930s'
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 90 Recruits (74 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week