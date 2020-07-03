Elite Clemson DT target sets commitment date
by - Friday, July 3, 2020 8:03 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Payton Page Photo
Payton Page - Defensive Tackle Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.82)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 335   Hometown: Greensboro, NC (Dudley HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#31 Overall, #4 DT, #3 NC
Rivals:
#30 Overall, #2 DT, #1 NC
24/7:
# 214 Overall, # 14 DT, # 15 NC
Elite Clemson DT target sets commitment date

Decision day is set for one of the nation’s top defensive tackles.

Four-star defensive tackle Payton Page will commit to one of his top-3 schools -- Clemson, Tennessee or North Carolina -- on July 28, Page announced on Friday.

247Sports’ Crystal Ball projections have Page committing to Clemson currently. He visited for Elite Junior Day in January and subsequently to UNC and Tennessee before the pandemic-induced recruiting dead period. All three are in the top-4 of the 2021 team recruiting rankings.

Page totaled 71 tackles, 26 for loss, with three sacks and six QB hurries as a junior. He’s tallied 55 TFLs and 13 sacks over his high school career.

Clemson extended an offer to Page last June.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Elite Clemson DT target sets commitment date
Elite Clemson DT target sets commitment date
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #93 'The Loggia'
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #93 'The Loggia'
Clemson guaranteed at least $4 million in kickoff game with Georgia
Clemson guaranteed at least $4 million in kickoff game with Georgia
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 85 Recruits (71 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week