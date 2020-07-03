Elite Clemson DT target sets commitment date

Decision day is set for one of the nation’s top defensive tackles. Four-star defensive tackle Payton Page will commit to one of his top-3 schools -- Clemson, Tennessee or North Carolina -- on July 28, Page announced on Friday. 247Sports’ Crystal Ball projections have Page committing to Clemson currently. He visited for Elite Junior Day in January and subsequently to UNC and Tennessee before the pandemic-induced recruiting dead period. All three are in the top-4 of the 2021 team recruiting rankings. Page totaled 71 tackles, 26 for loss, with three sacks and six QB hurries as a junior. He’s tallied 55 TFLs and 13 sacks over his high school career.

Clemson extended an offer to Page last June.

