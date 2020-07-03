|
Elite Clemson DT target sets commitment date
|Friday, July 3, 2020 8:03 PM-
|
Height: 6-4 Weight: 335 Hometown: Greensboro, NC (Dudley HS) Class: 2021
#31 Overall, #4 DT, #3 NC
#30 Overall, #2 DT, #1 NC
# 214 Overall, # 14 DT, # 15 NC
Decision day is set for one of the nation’s top defensive tackles.
Clemson extended an offer to Page last June.
July 28... pic.twitter.com/ZRuKmvv2MS— Payton Page (@PaytonPage55) July 4, 2020
