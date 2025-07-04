Former Clemson center on NBA summer leagues roster for reigning champs

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Friday their summer action roster for competing in both the Salt Lake and Las Vegas summer leagues, including the impact transfer for the Tigers last year.

Lakhin averaged 11.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and added a career-best in blocks (50) and 3-pointers (24). Those stats came in a career-high 34 games and a career-best 33 starts for a career-high 803 minutes.

The Anapa, Russia native spent four seasons at Cincinnati previously, averaging 9.2 points as a redshirt junior.

Lakhin had been regarded as a possible NBA second-round draft pick and had some rankings among the top undrafted free agents.

Teammate Chase Hunter announced his signing with the New Orleans Pelicans recently.

Thunder summer schedule

Salt Lake City Summer League

Saturday, July 5: OKC vs. Memphis at 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

Monday, July 7: OKC vs. Philadelphia at 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, July 8: OKC vs. Utah at 8 p.m. (NBA TV)

Las Vegas Summer League

Thursday, July 10: OKC vs. Brooklyn at 4:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, July 12: OKC vs. Indiana at 4:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Tuesday, July 15: OKC vs. Orlando at 5:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Wednesday, July 16: OKC vs. New Orleans at 8:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Thunder 2025 Summer League Roster pic.twitter.com/Dj6ZFCMRKR — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) July 4, 2025