Three Tigers ranked in PFF Top 10 players in college football

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

It's no surprise if you have followed any early NFL draft boards, but Clemson has some of the top talent in college football this season. PFF assessed the Top 50 players in the sport this week, and three Tigers made the Top 10 and four total were in the piece. While not at the top of those draft boards for Clemson typically, Peter Woods leads the way in Clemson projections for this college season at No. 3 overall. "Woods spent most of his sophomore season playing out of position at edge defender, yet he still earned an impressive 83.3 PFF overall grade. Over his first two years of college football, he is both the highest-graded and most valuable returning Power Four defensive tackle, according to PFF WAA," said PFF. "Woods leads all returning Power Four interior defenders in PFF run-defense grade (89.7) and pass-rush win rate (14.9%) since 2023. His combination of power and agility, at 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds, makes him a nightmarish matchup for opposing offensive linemen." Next up on the Clemson side is quarterback Cade Klubnik at No. 7, the top-rated QB in the nation and seen as a potential No. 1 overall NFL draft pick in 2026. "There may not have been a more improved quarterback in college football this past season than Klubnik. After placing 102nd among FBS signal-callers in 2023 with a 63.9 PFF passing grade, he ranked fifth in 2024 (87.7). Only Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders threw more touchdowns than the junior (36). Klubnik also ranked fifth in big-time throws (28). The top quarterback recruit in the 2022 class is finally starting to live up to the hype and has the potential to take a loaded Clemson roster to the promised land as a senior," PFF said. Woods D-line teammate T.J. Parker rounds out at the Top 10. "Parker's 12 sacks in 2024 led all returning Power Four edge rushers, and he is one of three who posted 80.0-plus PFF grades both as a pass rusher and a run defender. Parker brings a devastating bull rush, thanks to his power at 6-foot-3 and 265 pounds. He has the makings of a top-10 selection next April if he can put together a similarly strong junior year," said PFF. Clemson's reps overall are rounded out by cornerback Avieon Terrell at No. 27. "He stands at just 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, but Terrell plays with outstanding physicality for the position and has the speed to stick with receivers in man coverage," said the outlet. Only Texas and Alabama top Clemson's four picks, with five each. Ohio State has the top two on the list with wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and safety Caleb Downs. Clemson in PFF College 50 3. Peter Woods

7. Cade Klubnik

10. TJ Parker

27. Avieon Terrell Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!