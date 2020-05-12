Clemson target makes move in new Rivals rankings

Wide receiver Troy Stellato (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) jumped 52 spots to No. 124 overall and top-15 in the state of Florida (14).

Also in the Sunshine State, Clemson offensive line commit Marcus Tate moved up 17 spots to 121 overall.

The top-rated Tiger commit on Rivals is still wide receiver Beaux Collins (32), as the No. 6 receiver in the nation and the No. 4 player out of California.

The remaining eight Clemson commits are all within the top-180 prospects with APB Will Shipley (38), TE Jake Briningstool (57), LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (105), C Ryan Linthicum (110), CB Jordan Hancock (142), DE Cade Denhoff (167), RB Phil Mafah (178) and WR Dacari Collins (179).

The Tigers are currently rated No. 3 in the 2021 team ranking overall and are tied for the best average ranking with Georgia (4; min. 5 commits).