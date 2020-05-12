|
Clemson target makes move in new Rivals rankings
|Tuesday, May 12, 2020 12:17 PM- -
|
Height: 6-0 Weight: 172 Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL (Cardinal Gibbons HS) Class: 2021
#235 Overall, #46 WR, #37 FL
#124 Overall, #20 WR, #14 FL
# 100 Overall, # 13 WR, # 13 FL
One of Clemson's top 2021 targets made a big move
in the new Rivals250 ranking.
Wide receiver Troy Stellato (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) jumped 52 spots to No. 124 overall and top-15 in the state of Florida (14). Also in the Sunshine State, Clemson offensive line commit Marcus Tate moved up 17 spots to 121 overall. The top-rated Tiger commit on Rivals is still wide receiver Beaux Collins (32), as the No. 6 receiver in the nation and the No. 4 player out of California. The remaining eight Clemson commits are all within the top-180 prospects with APB Will Shipley (38), TE Jake Briningstool (57), LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (105), C Ryan Linthicum (110), CB Jordan Hancock (142), DE Cade Denhoff (167), RB Phil Mafah (178) and WR Dacari Collins (179). The Tigers are currently rated No. 3 in the 2021 team ranking overall and are tied for the best average ranking with Georgia (4; min. 5 commits).
Wide receiver Troy Stellato (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) jumped 52 spots to No. 124 overall and top-15 in the state of Florida (14).
Also in the Sunshine State, Clemson offensive line commit Marcus Tate moved up 17 spots to 121 overall.
The top-rated Tiger commit on Rivals is still wide receiver Beaux Collins (32), as the No. 6 receiver in the nation and the No. 4 player out of California.
The remaining eight Clemson commits are all within the top-180 prospects with APB Will Shipley (38), TE Jake Briningstool (57), LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (105), C Ryan Linthicum (110), CB Jordan Hancock (142), DE Cade Denhoff (167), RB Phil Mafah (178) and WR Dacari Collins (179).
The Tigers are currently rated No. 3 in the 2021 team ranking overall and are tied for the best average ranking with Georgia (4; min. 5 commits).
