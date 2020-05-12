Clemson target makes move in new Rivals rankings
by - Correspondent - Tuesday, May 12, 2020 12:17 PM
Troy Stellato - Wide Receiver Copy Embed Code
Height: 6-0   Weight: 172   Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL (Cardinal Gibbons HS)   Class: 2021
#235 Overall, #46 WR, #37 FL
#124 Overall, #20 WR, #14 FL
# 100 Overall, # 13 WR, # 13 FL
Stellato recently narrowed down his top two to Clemson and Ohio State.

One of Clemson's top 2021 targets made a big move in the new Rivals250 ranking.

Wide receiver Troy Stellato (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) jumped 52 spots to No. 124 overall and top-15 in the state of Florida (14).

Also in the Sunshine State, Clemson offensive line commit Marcus Tate moved up 17 spots to 121 overall.

The top-rated Tiger commit on Rivals is still wide receiver Beaux Collins (32), as the No. 6 receiver in the nation and the No. 4 player out of California.

The remaining eight Clemson commits are all within the top-180 prospects with APB Will Shipley (38), TE Jake Briningstool (57), LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (105), C Ryan Linthicum (110), CB Jordan Hancock (142), DE Cade Denhoff (167), RB Phil Mafah (178) and WR Dacari Collins (179).

The Tigers are currently rated No. 3 in the 2021 team ranking overall and are tied for the best average ranking with Georgia (4; min. 5 commits).

