Four Tigers honored on All-ACC teams

Four Tigers earned All-ACC honors, announced Monday by the ACC. Aidan Knaak and Lucas Mahlstedt were first-team selections, Cam Cannarella was a second-team pick and Collin Priest was a third-team selection. It marked the third time in Clemson history that two Tiger pitchers were named First-Team All-ACC, joining Jeff Gilbert and Jimmy Key in 1982 and Jason Dawsey and Scott Winchester in 1995. Knaak (SP) is 8-1 with a 4.25 ERA, .208 opponents’ batting average and 100 strikeouts against 28 walks in 78.1 innings pitched over 14 starts. He became the first ACC pitcher to reach 100 strikeouts in pitching 7.1 innings of Clemson’s combined no-hitter at Pittsburgh on May 15. Clemson has a 12-2 record in the Fort Myers, Fla. native’s 14 starts. Knaak became the first Tiger pitcher in history to earn First-Team All-ACC honors in each of his first two seasons and the fourth Tiger pitcher to be a multiple First-Team All-ACC selection, including the first since Steve Reba (2001,02). He was the 14th Tiger pitcher to earn multiple All-ACC selections and first since Pat Krall (2016,17) as well. Mahlstedt (RP) leads the ACC and is among the national leaders in saves with a Tiger-record-tying 15. The Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist and Ormond Beach, Fla. native is 2-0 with a 2.18 ERA and 55 strikeouts against six walks in 41.1 innings pitched over 24 relief appearances. Mahlstedt became the first Tiger reliever to earn All-ACC accolades since 2019 (Carson Spiers) and the first Clemson reliever to earn First-Team All-ACC honors since 2018 (Ryley Gilliam). Cannarella (OF) is hitting .332 with two homers, two triples, 19 doubles, 41 RBIs, 54 runs, a .473 on-base percentage and six steals in 54 games. The Hartsville, S.C. native is riding a 37-game on-base streak and 15-game hitting streak. Cannarella, who was a First-Team All-ACC selection in 2023 and Third-Team All-ACC pick in 2024, became the first Tiger to be a three-time All-ACC selection since Seth Beer (2016-18). Priest (DH/UT) is hitting .253 with 11 homers, 11 doubles, 48 RBIs, 33 runs and 41 walks in 52 games. The Mount Dora, Fla. native also has a .512 slugging percentage and .422 on-base percentage. He hit .276 with nine homers, 33 RBIs, a .602 slugging percentage and .439 on-base percentage in 29 ACC regular-season games as well. Florida State’s Alex Lodise was tabbed the 2025 ACC Player of the Year while North Carolina’s Jake Knapp earned 2025 ACC Pitcher of the Year honors. Lodise was also named the 2025 ACC Defensive Player of the Year, while Georgia Tech’s Danny Hall garnered ACC Coach of the Year honors. In addition, Georgia Tech’s Alex Hernandez was tabbed the 2025 ACC Freshman of the Year. ACC season honors were determined by a vote of the league’s 16 head coaches. The coaches also selected the All-ACC team announced on Monday afternoon. A total of 14 of the conference’s 16 baseball schools had at least one player voted to the All-ACC and/or ACC All-Freshman Teams. Player of the Year: Alex Lodise, SS, Florida State Pitcher of the Year: Jake Knapp, SP, North Carolina Freshman of the Year: Alex Hernandez, 3B/RP, Georgia Tech Defensive Player of the Year: Alex Lodise, SS, Florida State Coach of the Year: Danny Hall, Georgia Tech First Team All-ACC Aidan Knaak, SP, Clemson Lucas Mahlstedt, RP, Clemson Ben Miller, 3B, Duke* Jamie Arnold, SP, Florida State Drew Faurot, 2B, Florida State Alex Lodise, SS, Florida State Drew Burress, OF, Georgia Tech Alex Hernandez, DH/UTIL, Georgia Tech Lucas Moore, OF, Louisville Zion Rose, OF, Louisville Jake Knapp, SP, North Carolina Luke Stevenson, C, North Carolina* Hunter Stokely, 1B, North Carolina Carson Tinney, C, Notre Dame Daniel Cuvet, 3B, Miami Blake Morningstar, SP, Wake Forest* Second Team All-ACC Jarren Advincula, 2B, California Cam Cannarella, OF, Clemson* AJ Gracia, OF, Duke Jake Hyde, 1B, Duke* Max Williams, OF, Florida State Joey Volini, SP, Florida State Vahn Lackey, C, Georgia Tech Kyle Lodise, SS, Georgia Tech Mason Patel, RP, Georgia Tech Eddie King Jr., DH/UTIL, Louisville Griffin Hugus, SP, Miami Jason DeCaro, SP, North Carolina Kane Kepley, OF, North Carolina* Chris McHugh, 1B, NC State Henry Ford, OF, Virginia Henry Godbout, 2B, Virginia* Sam Tackett, OF, Virginia Tech* Kade Lewis, 3B, Wake Forest Third Team All-ACC Reid Easterly, RP, Duke Tague Davis, 1B, Louisville Jackson Van De Brake, 2B, North Carolina SS – Eric Becker, Virginia 3B – Trevor Haskins, Stanford OF – Jacob French, California OF – Gage Harrelson, Florida State DH/UTIL – Collin Priest, Clemson Brady Jones, SP, Georgia Tech Dominic Fritton, SP, NC State Ryan Marohn, SP, NC State* Rory Fox, SP, Notre Dame Jack Radel, SP, Notre Dame* Jacob Ference, C, Virginia Aidan Teel, OF, Virginia Brett Renfrow, SP, Virginia Tech* Marek Houston, SS, Wake Forest All-Freshman Team Myles Bailey, 1B, Florida State Alex Hernandez, DH, Georgia Tech Caleb Daniel, OF, Georgia Tech Tague Davis, 1B, Louisvile Ethan Eberle, SP, Louisville AJ Ciscar, SP, Miami Anderson Nance, RP, NC State Ty Head, OF, NC State Bino Watters, OF, Notre Dame Walker McDuffie, RP, North Carolina Tatum Marsh, OF, Stanford Tomas Valincius, SP, Virginia *Denotes At-Large Selection 18 players on the Second Team due to a tie in the voting 17 players on the Third Team due to a tie in the voting