Four Tigers honored on All-ACC teams
Press Release  ·  3 hours ago

Four Tigers earned All-ACC honors, announced Monday by the ACC. Aidan Knaak and Lucas Mahlstedt were first-team selections, Cam Cannarella was a second-team pick and Collin Priest was a third-team selection. It marked the third time in Clemson history that two Tiger pitchers were named First-Team All-ACC, joining Jeff Gilbert and Jimmy Key in 1982 and Jason Dawsey and Scott Winchester in 1995.

Knaak (SP) is 8-1 with a 4.25 ERA, .208 opponents’ batting average and 100 strikeouts against 28 walks in 78.1 innings pitched over 14 starts. He became the first ACC pitcher to reach 100 strikeouts in pitching 7.1 innings of Clemson’s combined no-hitter at Pittsburgh on May 15. Clemson has a 12-2 record in the Fort Myers, Fla. native’s 14 starts.

Knaak became the first Tiger pitcher in history to earn First-Team All-ACC honors in each of his first two seasons and the fourth Tiger pitcher to be a multiple First-Team All-ACC selection, including the first since Steve Reba (2001,02). He was the 14th Tiger pitcher to earn multiple All-ACC selections and first since Pat Krall (2016,17) as well.

Mahlstedt (RP) leads the ACC and is among the national leaders in saves with a Tiger-record-tying 15. The Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist and Ormond Beach, Fla. native is 2-0 with a 2.18 ERA and 55 strikeouts against six walks in 41.1 innings pitched over 24 relief appearances. Mahlstedt became the first Tiger reliever to earn All-ACC accolades since 2019 (Carson Spiers) and the first Clemson reliever to earn First-Team All-ACC honors since 2018 (Ryley Gilliam).

Cannarella (OF) is hitting .332 with two homers, two triples, 19 doubles, 41 RBIs, 54 runs, a .473 on-base percentage and six steals in 54 games. The Hartsville, S.C. native is riding a 37-game on-base streak and 15-game hitting streak. Cannarella, who was a First-Team All-ACC selection in 2023 and Third-Team All-ACC pick in 2024, became the first Tiger to be a three-time All-ACC selection since Seth Beer (2016-18).

Priest (DH/UT) is hitting .253 with 11 homers, 11 doubles, 48 RBIs, 33 runs and 41 walks in 52 games. The Mount Dora, Fla. native also has a .512 slugging percentage and .422 on-base percentage. He hit .276 with nine homers, 33 RBIs, a .602 slugging percentage and .439 on-base percentage in 29 ACC regular-season games as well.

Florida State’s Alex Lodise was tabbed the 2025 ACC Player of the Year while North Carolina’s Jake Knapp earned 2025 ACC Pitcher of the Year honors. Lodise was also named the 2025 ACC Defensive Player of the Year, while Georgia Tech’s Danny Hall garnered ACC Coach of the Year honors. In addition, Georgia Tech’s Alex Hernandez was tabbed the 2025 ACC Freshman of the Year.

ACC season honors were determined by a vote of the league’s 16 head coaches. The coaches also selected the All-ACC team announced on Monday afternoon.

A total of 14 of the conference’s 16 baseball schools had at least one player voted to the All-ACC and/or ACC All-Freshman Teams.

Player of the Year: Alex Lodise, SS, Florida State

Pitcher of the Year: Jake Knapp, SP, North Carolina

Freshman of the Year: Alex Hernandez, 3B/RP, Georgia Tech

Defensive Player of the Year: Alex Lodise, SS, Florida State

Coach of the Year: Danny Hall, Georgia Tech

First Team All-ACC

Aidan Knaak, SP, Clemson

Lucas Mahlstedt, RP, Clemson

Ben Miller, 3B, Duke*

Jamie Arnold, SP, Florida State

Drew Faurot, 2B, Florida State

Alex Lodise, SS, Florida State

Drew Burress, OF, Georgia Tech

Alex Hernandez, DH/UTIL, Georgia Tech

Lucas Moore, OF, Louisville

Zion Rose, OF, Louisville

Jake Knapp, SP, North Carolina

Luke Stevenson, C, North Carolina*

Hunter Stokely, 1B, North Carolina

Carson Tinney, C, Notre Dame

Daniel Cuvet, 3B, Miami

Blake Morningstar, SP, Wake Forest*

Second Team All-ACC

Jarren Advincula, 2B, California

Cam Cannarella, OF, Clemson*

AJ Gracia, OF, Duke

Jake Hyde, 1B, Duke*

Max Williams, OF, Florida State

Joey Volini, SP, Florida State

Vahn Lackey, C, Georgia Tech

Kyle Lodise, SS, Georgia Tech

Mason Patel, RP, Georgia Tech

Eddie King Jr., DH/UTIL, Louisville

Griffin Hugus, SP, Miami

Jason DeCaro, SP, North Carolina

Kane Kepley, OF, North Carolina*

Chris McHugh, 1B, NC State

Henry Ford, OF, Virginia

Henry Godbout, 2B, Virginia*

Sam Tackett, OF, Virginia Tech*

Kade Lewis, 3B, Wake Forest

Third Team All-ACC

Reid Easterly, RP, Duke

Tague Davis, 1B, Louisville

Jackson Van De Brake, 2B, North Carolina

SS – Eric Becker, Virginia

3B – Trevor Haskins, Stanford

OF – Jacob French, California

OF – Gage Harrelson, Florida State

DH/UTIL – Collin Priest, Clemson

Brady Jones, SP, Georgia Tech

Dominic Fritton, SP, NC State

Ryan Marohn, SP, NC State*

Rory Fox, SP, Notre Dame

Jack Radel, SP, Notre Dame*

Jacob Ference, C, Virginia

Aidan Teel, OF, Virginia

Brett Renfrow, SP, Virginia Tech*

Marek Houston, SS, Wake Forest

All-Freshman Team

Myles Bailey, 1B, Florida State

Alex Hernandez, DH, Georgia Tech

Caleb Daniel, OF, Georgia Tech

Tague Davis, 1B, Louisvile

Ethan Eberle, SP, Louisville

AJ Ciscar, SP, Miami

Anderson Nance, RP, NC State

Ty Head, OF, NC State

Bino Watters, OF, Notre Dame

Walker McDuffie, RP, North Carolina

Tatum Marsh, OF, Stanford

Tomas Valincius, SP, Virginia

*Denotes At-Large Selection

18 players on the Second Team due to a tie in the voting

17 players on the Third Team due to a tie in the voting

Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts