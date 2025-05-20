ESPN lists Clemson trio among nation's best

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

A Clemson trio continues to gain national praise going into the 2025 college football season. First this week, ESPN ranked the QB situations for all 136 FBS schools, slotting Clemson in Tier 1 at the "Top of the class" with Cade Klubnik returning and another year's experience for Christopher Vizzina: No QB had more touchdown passes on throws of 20 yards or more last season than Klubnik (16). His line on deep balls: 47% completions, 16 TDs, 3 INTs, 16.6 yards/attempt. Of note, two Clemson opponents ranked in the tier also with LSU and Garrett Nussmeier leading them and South Carolina and LaNorris Sellers leading them. Georgia Tech's Haynes King slotted in Tier 2 and QBs for Duke, Louisville and SMU ranked in Tier 3. When it comes to the nation's top non-QBs, T.J. Parker and Peter Woods are inextricably linked, often both found in projected Top 10 picks for next year's NFL draft. They are found in ESPN's top non-QB playmakers this week as well: The two talented linemen have been paired since their arrival at Clemson and are difficult to separate as they enter what should be their final college seasons. Both are top NFL draft prospects for 2026, especially Parker, who set a team single-season record for forced fumbles and had Clemson's highest sacks and tackles for loss totals since Clelin Ferrell in 2018. Parker was the only FBS player to finish in the top 10 nationally for forced fumbles, sacks and tackles for loss. Woods started the 2024 season at defensive end before moving back to his more natural tackle position. He had some of his most productive games against Georgia and Texas, Clemson's two toughest opponents. Woods slimmed down during the offseason and should be a force for new coordinator Tom Allen. "He looks awesome," a Clemson source said. "He could turn into a terror." As for opposition, Duke cornerback Chandler Rivers, Louisville running back Isaac Brown and South Carolina defensive end Dylan Stewart also made the grouping.

