|
Clemson offers No. 1-rated RB
|Tuesday, August 25, 2020 9:41 PM-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Emmanuel Henderson - Running Back
Height: 6-1 Weight: 185 Hometown: Hartford, AL (Geneva County HS) Class: 2022
TigerNet: (4.47)
Height: 6-1 Weight: 185 Hometown: Hartford, AL (Geneva County HS) Class: 2022
ESPN:
#11 Overall, #1 RB, #2 AL
#11 Overall, #1 RB, #2 AL
Rivals:
#57 Overall, #2 RB, #3 AL
#57 Overall, #2 RB, #3 AL
24/7:
# 21 Overall, # 1 RB, # 2 AL
# 21 Overall, # 1 RB, # 2 AL
The top-rated running back for 2022 and a 247Sports Composite 5-star announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.
"Thrilled to receive an offer to play at Clemson University!" Hartford, Alabama's Emmanuel Henderson posted on social media.
Henderson rushed for over 2,000 yards with 46 total touchdowns as a sophomore for Geneva County High School.
He is a second reported offer for 2022 at running back, joining Travis Etienne's brother Trevor Etienne.
Thrilled to receive an offer to play at Clemson University! #ALLIN @Coach_TElliott @ClemsonFB @genevacoschools @ChadSimmons @jimbobstriplin pic.twitter.com/wH5xcVN2Gb— emmanuel henderson (@emmanuelhende17) August 26, 2020
Tags: Emmanuel Henderson