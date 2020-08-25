Clemson offers No. 1-rated RB
by - Tuesday, August 25, 2020 9:41 PM
Emmanuel Henderson - Running Back Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.47)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 185   Hometown: Hartford, AL (Geneva County HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#11 Overall, #1 RB, #2 AL
Rivals:
#57 Overall, #2 RB, #3 AL
24/7:
# 21 Overall, # 1 RB, # 2 AL

The top-rated running back for 2022 and a 247Sports Composite 5-star announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.

"Thrilled to receive an offer to play at Clemson University!" Hartford, Alabama's Emmanuel Henderson posted on social media.

Henderson rushed for over 2,000 yards with 46 total touchdowns as a sophomore for Geneva County High School.

He is a second reported offer for 2022 at running back, joining Travis Etienne's brother Trevor Etienne.

