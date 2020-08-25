Clemson offers No. 1-rated RB

Emmanuel Henderson Running Back TigerNet: (4.47) (4.47)

Height: 6-1 Weight: 185 Hometown: Hartford, AL (Geneva County HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#11 Overall, #1 RB, #2 AL #11 Overall, #1 RB, #2 AL Rivals:

#57 Overall, #2 RB, #3 AL #57 Overall, #2 RB, #3 AL 24/7:

# 21 Overall, # 1 RB, # 2 AL # 21 Overall, # 1 RB, # 2 AL 6-1185Hartford, AL (Geneva County HS)2022

The top-rated running back for 2022 and a 247Sports Composite 5-star announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.

"Thrilled to receive an offer to play at Clemson University!" Hartford, Alabama's Emmanuel Henderson posted on social media.

Henderson rushed for over 2,000 yards with 46 total touchdowns as a sophomore for Geneva County High School.

He is a second reported offer for 2022 at running back, joining Travis Etienne's brother Trevor Etienne.